What's Next for Bitcoin? Binance CEO Shares Market Prediction

Binance CEO Richard Teng recently tweeted a prediction about Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Teng anticipates "upward momentum" for Bitcoin, urging both countries and corporations to act now or "risk paying a premium later."

In a tweet posted to his official X account, Teng stated, "Countries and corporations that buy Bitcoin early will benefit from the upward momentum. Those who delay adoption risk paying a premium later."

Teng's comments come at a time when Bitcoin is gaining traction, with rising institutional demand and growing interest from sovereign wealth funds and nation-states. However, recently, the Bitcoin price has been largely weighed down by macroeconomic concerns, dropping nearly 21% from its all-time high of $109,114 attained in January this year.

Teng's tweet serves not only as a market prediction but also as a warning: early movers stand to gain the most, while those who delay may risk buying at a much higher cost.

Institutional interest continues to grow

As previously reported by UToday, Bitwise data shows that corporations currently own about 688,000 Bitcoins, or 3.28% of BTC's total supply, which is capped at 21 million coins.

Strategy remains the clear leader, outperforming other major corporations by a substantial margin.

Last week, Michael Saylor's Strategy purchased an additional $285.8 million in Bitcoin. From April 7 to April 13, Strategy purchased 3,459 Bitcoin at an average price of around $82,618. According to Bloomberg data, the corporation spent $7.79 billion on Bitcoin in the first quarter. Strategy reported nine purchases in the same period.

At press time, Bitcoin was up 0.71% in the last 24 hours to $85,816.