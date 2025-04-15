Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    What's Next for Bitcoin? Binance CEO Shares Market Prediction

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 15/04/2025 - 14:11
    Binance CEO's statement might be not only market prediction but also warning
    Advertisement
    What's Next for Bitcoin? Binance CEO Shares Market Prediction
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance CEO Richard Teng recently tweeted a prediction about Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Teng anticipates "upward momentum" for Bitcoin, urging both countries and corporations to act now or "risk paying a premium later."

    Advertisement

    In a tweet posted to his official X account, Teng stated, "Countries and corporations that buy Bitcoin early will benefit from the upward momentum. Those who delay adoption risk paying a premium later."

    Teng's comments come at a time when Bitcoin is gaining traction, with rising institutional demand and growing interest from sovereign wealth funds and nation-states. However, recently, the Bitcoin price has been largely weighed down by macroeconomic concerns, dropping nearly 21% from its all-time high of $109,114 attained in January this year.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Binance CEO Exposes Popular Crypto Misconception — Here's Reason
    Wed, 03/26/2025 - 10:33
    Binance CEO Exposes Popular Crypto Misconception — Here's Reason
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Breakout Euphoria Thrashed by Legendary Trader Peter Brandt
    $150,361,090 XRP Mystery Stuns Community, Here's What's Really Behind It
    Bitcoin to Behave Similarly to Gold for Next Few Thousand Years: US Government’s Top Crypto Executive
    Breaking: KuCoin Issues Statement Following Massive Outage

    Teng's tweet serves not only as a market prediction but also as a warning: early movers stand to gain the most, while those who delay may risk buying at a much higher cost.

    Institutional interest continues to grow

    As previously reported by UToday, Bitwise data shows that corporations currently own about 688,000 Bitcoins, or 3.28% of BTC's total supply, which is capped at 21 million coins.

    Related
    Binance CEO Makes Important Bitcoin Statement, Likening BTC to Treasure
    Fri, 03/07/2025 - 12:28
    Binance CEO Makes Important Bitcoin Statement, Likening BTC to Treasure
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Strategy remains the clear leader, outperforming other major corporations by a substantial margin.

    Last week, Michael Saylor's Strategy purchased an additional $285.8 million in Bitcoin. From April 7 to April 13, Strategy purchased 3,459 Bitcoin at an average price of around $82,618. According to Bloomberg data, the corporation spent $7.79 billion on Bitcoin in the first quarter. Strategy reported nine purchases in the same period.

    At press time, Bitcoin was up 0.71% in the last 24 hours to $85,816. 

    #Bitcoin #Richard Teng
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 15, 2025 - 13:23
    Bitcoin Breakout Euphoria Thrashed by Legendary Trader Peter Brandt
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 15, 2025 - 12:44
    Bitcoin May Rally to New ATH This Quarter as This Key Metric Spikes: Top Analyst
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    1001 Crypto Nights: The Grandest Music Festival at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Own Unveils the Infrastructure for RWAs Need to Move, Trade, and Evolve — at Unchained Summit
    HODL 2025: Blockchain’s Brightest Minds. All in Dubai
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    1001 Crypto Nights: The Grandest Music Festival at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Own Unveils the Infrastructure for RWAs Need to Move, Trade, and Evolve — at Unchained Summit
    HODL 2025: Blockchain’s Brightest Minds. All in Dubai
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    What's Next for Bitcoin? Binance CEO Shares Market Prediction
    Bitcoin Breakout Euphoria Thrashed by Legendary Trader Peter Brandt
    Bitcoin May Rally to New ATH This Quarter as This Key Metric Spikes: Top Analyst
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD