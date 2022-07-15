What Bear Market? CryptoPunk Sells for $3.3 Million

Fri, 07/15/2022 - 20:53
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The CryptoPunk collection defies the bear market with high-profile sales
What Bear Market? CryptoPunk Sells for $3.3 Million
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A non-fungible token from the CryptoPunk collection has sold for a staggering 2,691 ETH ($3.3 million), defying the bear market.

NFT
Image by @cryptopunksbot

This has marked one of the most valuable NFT sales of all time despite the fact that the industry is in the doldrums.

The purchase has pushed the floor price of the CryptoPunk collection higher. The collection has seen a resurgence this summer despite the fact that sentiment toward NFTs has soured.

Another rare CryptoPunk was bought for $2.6 million earlier this week.

Last June, a CryptoPunk NFT was sold for a whopping $12 million worth of Ether.

#NFT News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Dogecoin Co-Founder Floats Jaw-Dropping Theory About Elon Musk Bitcoin Scam Streams on YouTube
07/15/2022 - 19:59
Dogecoin Co-Founder Floats Jaw-Dropping Theory About Elon Musk Bitcoin Scam Streams on YouTube
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB, DOGE and BabyDoge: How Do Community Favorites Perform?
07/15/2022 - 16:21
SHIB, DOGE and BabyDoge: How Do Community Favorites Perform?
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Congressional Investigation Finds Bitcoin Companies Consume as Much Energy as Houston
07/15/2022 - 16:07
Congressional Investigation Finds Bitcoin Companies Consume as Much Energy as Houston
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya