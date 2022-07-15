What Bear Market? CryptoPunk Sells for $3.3 Million

A non-fungible token from the CryptoPunk collection has sold for a staggering 2,691 ETH ($3.3 million), defying the bear market.

Image by @cryptopunksbot

This has marked one of the most valuable NFT sales of all time despite the fact that the industry is in the doldrums.



The purchase has pushed the floor price of the CryptoPunk collection higher. The collection has seen a resurgence this summer despite the fact that sentiment toward NFTs has soured.



Another rare CryptoPunk was bought for $2.6 million earlier this week.



Last June, a CryptoPunk NFT was sold for a whopping $12 million worth of Ether.