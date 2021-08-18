Whales Seem to Believe ETH Might Stay Above $3,000 in Long Term, CryptoQuant Says, Here’s Why

According to the data published by CryptoQuant CEO, crypto whales have staked 95,392 ETH to the Ethereum 2.0 contract as they seem to believe ETH might remain above $3,000

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

CEO of the on-chain analytics company CryptoQuant has taken to Twitter to say that data leads him to believe crypto whales seem to reckon that Ethereum may remain above $3,000 in the long term.

Thus, they have resumed sending ETH deposits to the Ethereum 2.0 contract.

Whales resume depositing ETH, hoping for price above $3,000

According to the chart published by the CEO Ki Young Ju, today a whopping 95,392 ETH was deposited to the Ethereum 2.0 contract. That is $290,923,659 in fiat.

Now, the ETH 2.0 deposit contract contains 5.84 percent of the total Ethereum supply.

The CryptoQuant chief says that whales have resumed staking their ETH. They seem to believe that the second biggest crypto will remain above the $3,000 level in the long term.

Another evidence that $ETH is bullish in the long term.



It seems whales who staked a lot of $ETH to the ETH 2.0 contract before the price surge, staked a ton of ETH to the contract again.



These whales seem to think the fair price for $ETH is higher than $3k in the long term. https://t.co/P8I8xnk0wp — Ki Young Ju 주기영 (@ki_young_ju) August 18, 2021

“These whales seem to think the fair price for $ETH is higher than $3k in the long term.”

Earlier, U.Today reported that as of August 18, the overall amount of value locked in the Ethereum 2.0 contract equals 6,837,922 coins (as per the data provided by Glassnode). This is an equivalent of $20,854,089,377.

Besides, number of ETH new and non-zero wallets has surged to new major highs, as well as the amount of addresses that contain 1,000 Ethers or more.

ETH 2.0 contracts holds more Ether that Wrapped Ethereum

Santiment data aggregator has tweeted that the Ethereum 2.0 staking contract has become the largest Ethereum holder at the moment.

The tweet says that it also contains more ETH than WETH (Wrapped Ethereum).

At the time of writing, the second biggest crypto is merely holding above the $3,000 level. Earlier this month, the launch of the London hard fork on this blockchain sent ETH above $3,000 and up to the $3,000 zone as the community was encouraged by yet another step towards the complete implementation of Ethereum 2.0 upgrade.