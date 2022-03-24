$40 Million Worth of Dogecoin Held by Top BSC Whales - DOGE Loses to MATIC: Details

News
Thu, 03/24/2022 - 16:18
article image
Yuri Molchan
Recent analytics data has revealed how much DOGE largest 100 BSC investors own at the moment
$40 Million Worth of Dogecoin Held by Top BSC Whales - DOGE Loses to MATIC: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to the data provided by the section of WhaleStats dedicated to the top 100 BSC investors, these wallets hold a close to $40 million worth of Dogecoin, the original meme cryptocurrency.

Related
Ripple Partner Launches Corridor on RippleNet, Businesses in Florida May Start Paying Taxes in Crypto: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

287.5 million DOGE held by whales

The total amount of Dogecoin stored on these addresses equals 287,584,761 DOGE worth $39,722,098.

That is 3.68 percent of these whales’ comprised portfolio.

The USD worth of another altcoin popular with whales, MATIC, held by them is slightly bigger than DOGE and constitutes 5.02 percent of the portfolio. The total worth of these 34,210,866 MATIC tokens is $54,066,086.

DOGEwhales_00
Image via WhaleStats
#Dogecoin #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu's Profitability Jumps to 41%, Price Tests Key Barrier
03/24/2022 - 16:12
Shiba Inu's Profitability Jumps to 41%, Price Tests Key Barrier
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Your Favorite Axe Body Spray Coming to Metaverse
03/24/2022 - 16:00
Your Favorite Axe Body Spray Coming to Metaverse
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple Partner Launches Corridor on RippleNet, Businesses in Florida May Start Paying Taxes in Crypto: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/24/2022 - 15:56
Ripple Partner Launches Corridor on RippleNet, Businesses in Florida May Start Paying Taxes in Crypto: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina