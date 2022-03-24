$40 Million Worth of Dogecoin Held by Top BSC Whales - DOGE Loses to MATIC: Details

Recent analytics data has revealed how much DOGE largest 100 BSC investors own at the moment

According to the data provided by the section of WhaleStats dedicated to the top 100 BSC investors, these wallets hold a close to $40 million worth of Dogecoin, the original meme cryptocurrency.

287.5 million DOGE held by whales

The total amount of Dogecoin stored on these addresses equals 287,584,761 DOGE worth $39,722,098.

That is 3.68 percent of these whales’ comprised portfolio.

The USD worth of another altcoin popular with whales, MATIC, held by them is slightly bigger than DOGE and constitutes 5.02 percent of the portfolio. The total worth of these 34,210,866 MATIC tokens is $54,066,086.