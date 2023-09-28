Web3 SuperApp Kresus Teams up with Collectibles.com Community

Cryptocurrency app developer Kresus announces a strategic partnership to advance the user experience of Collectibles.com community members and the next generation of cryptocurrency users and developers.

Kresus entered into strategic partnership with Collectibles.com

Blockchain-based applications developer Kresus has scored a strategic partnership with Collectibles.com, the world's first Web3 community and marketplace for collectors of virtual tokens and infrastructure platforms for their operations. Kresus will act as a preferred cryptocurrency wallet for users of the platform.

Image by Kresus

Kresus decentralized payments service will be of paramount importance to the vision of Collectibles.com and its technical and marketing roadmaps. Two platforms will drive innovations through blockchain technology across the global tech leader community.

Kresus Founder and CEO Trevor Traina is excited by the opportunities the new collaboration unlocks for NFT creators, collectors, traders and commissioners:

As their preferred wallet provider, we are truly excited to be part of Collectibles.com’s journey. The platform is a godsend for passionate collectors the world over, and our secure and user-friendly Kresus wallet will play a key role in introducing collectors to the world of Web3.

All new customers of Collectibles.com will be offered to create a Kresus wallet during registration. The community is expected to roll out its mainnet version in October 2023.

Kresus app kicked off in August; it released plenty of Polygon-based dApps, as U.Today previously covered.

Exploring new use cases of Web3

Collectibles.com Cofounder and Chief Business and Strategy Officer Dietrich von Behren is thrilled by the progress of the Kresus app and the far-reaching vision of its founders and managers:

We have chosen Kresus as our debut wallet partner because of their unwavering commitment to user security and delivering a frictionless web3 experience. With a focus on community, Collectibles.com aims to create a vibrant and engaging environment for users of all stripes, whether their collection comprises sports cards, comics, signed memorabilia or anything else, whether they want to showcase their collectibles or just better organize their assets. Kresus aligns perfectly with our goals, and we are confident the partnership will greatly enhance the user experience on our platform.

Collectibles.com is set to establish new industry standards in the world of digital collectibles (NFTs), offering users a next-generation platform to store and trade their items as well as to socialize with colleagues and enthusiasts.

With Kresus as its default wallet vendor, users can be assured that their cryptocurrencies and transactions will be handled with the utmost security and cost efficiency.