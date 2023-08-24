Kresus SuperApp Introduces Polygon-Based dApps Marketplace

With the new instrument, all users of the hybrid Web3 superapp will be able to browse through Polygon's (MATIC) ecosystem of decentralized applications of various types in a seamless and streamlined manner. Also, its software development kit (SDK) will unlock new opportunities for Web3 engineers of EVM blockchains.

Kresus dApps marketplace kicks off on Polygon (MATIC)

Kresus marketplace, an integrated store for exploring decentralized applications (dApps) on Polygon (MATIC), kicked off on Aug. 17, 2023. The marketplace is backed by Kresus, a flagship Polygon (MATIC) superapp. The launch of the marketplace is announced by the team's official statement.

Unveiling The #Kresus Marketplace: A Curated Marketplace To Explore What Polygon Has to Offer!



The world of crypto can be overwhelming, so we made the Kresus Marketplace to make navigating it easier and more accessible!



Let's dig into it 👇



— Kresus: Crypto & NFT SuperApp (@Kresusofficial) August 23, 2023

Following the mainnet launch of the marketplace, Kresus users will be able to explore a wide array of decentralized applications (dApps) that take advantage of Polygon (MATIC) as a technical platform.

Kresus is a product of the collaboration between Polygon Labs and Meroku's Protocol. It acts as a single point of access to a dApps browser and cryptocurrency wallet for various EVM-based tokens.

Trevor Traina, CEO and founder of KresusLabs, is excited by the importance of the new launch for his protocol and Polygon's (MATIC) entire ecosystem of dApps:

Polygon is the core around which much of the innovation and opportunities emerging in web3 have coalesced. Integrating Polygon into Kresus Marketplace was a natural decision supporting everything we are building towards with the Kresus SuperApp. With the support of Polygon Labs, we’ve created a dapp explorer that is intuitive and accessible, allowing users to discover the many faces of web3 and make them part of their daily lives.

In particular, Kresus marketplace is tailored to operations with DeFi protocols, on-chain video games, digital identity modules and social networks on the blockchain.

Kresus Connect SDK released for crypto developers

Polygon's (MATIC) Ravikant Agrawal is fascinated by the latest addition to the stack of the products available for Polygon (MATIC) users who leverage Kresus marketplace:

Polygon Labs is excited for the launch of the curated Kresus Marketplace. The Kresus SuperApp is emerging as one of the most innovative and easy-to-use wallets and their team has taken that same approach with their marketplace. Projects within the Polygon ecosystem will now have the opportunity to engage an entirely new audience from within the Kresus community, opening unprecedented avenues of introduction and growth.

To highlight the release of its eponymous marketplace, Kresus is going to introduce a couple of additional tools for enhancing access to the Polygon (MATIC) ecosystem.

These include Kresus Connect, a user-friendly software development kit that will enable the most valuable Polygon-based products to offer seamless Kresus wallet connection.

As covered by U.Today previously, Polygon (MATIC) scored a partnership with Korean telecom giant SK Telecom. NFT activities and a wallet launch are expected, with this partnership kicking off.