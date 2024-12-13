Web3 Network Astar Announces Pre-Deposit Campaign

Astar, a cross-chain Web3 collective network, has announced Astar Surge, a pre-deposit campaign to support integration with Soneium. The campaign is set to launch on Dec. 18.

Powered by Polkadot, Astar utilizes a multi-layered tech stack to offer customizable blockchain solutions that support both EVM and WASM.

The program is designed to boost Astar’s Web3 ecosystem and prepare liquidity for Soneium’s mainnet. This allows ASTR token holders to earn rewards and accumulate points for participating Soneium dApps, which can later be redeemed for project tokens during token generation events (TGEs).

Astar Surge involves depositing ASTR into secure, audited contracts on Astar’s layer-1 network. The campaign emphasizes user ownership through ERC-6551 token-bound accounts, which lock assets until the Soneium mainnet launch.

Upon mainnet launch, participants can unlock their assets and migrate them seamlessly to Soneium using interoperability protocols like LayerZero and Chainlink CCIP.

“Astar Surge represents a significant milestone in our mission to connect people to web3 and bring this technology to billions. By empowering our community with early access to groundbreaking Soneium dApps, we’re not only accelerating ecosystem growth but also ensuring a seamless transition to Soneium’s infrastructure. This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving global adoption of the Astar Network and its representative token, ASTR, creating lasting value for all current and future holders,” said Maarten Henskens, Head of Astar Foundation.

The campaign also strengthens partnerships with Soneium projects such as Yay!, Sake Finance, Untitled Bank and SoneX.