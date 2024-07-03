Advertisement
AD

    Astar Foundation to Burn 350 Million ASTR Tokens: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    As part of major upgrade, Astar Foundation destroys 350 million ASTR that were previously used as parachain auction reserve
    Wed, 3/07/2024 - 13:04
    Astar Foundation to Burn 350 Million ASTR Tokens: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    As Polkadot (DOT) reconsiders its parachain architecture, Astar Foundation decided to destroy the allocation that served as a parachain reserve. The initiative results in 5% of the ASTR supply being removed from circulation forever. Also, Astar Foundation shared some details of its updated staking mechanism.

    350,000,000 ASTR tokens to be destroyed by Astar Foundation

    According to the official statement shared by the Astar Foundation team, 350 million ASTR, a core native cryptocurrency of the Astar ecosystem, will be destroyed forever. The token burn event has been approved by a successful community referendum.

    Originally set aside as a parachain auction reserve, the tokens are no longer required for this purpose, following upgrades to Polkadot's (DOT) cross-chain network that have sunsetted its initial parachain system.

    The notion of burning 350 million ASTR tokens was put to the Astar community, with governance participants given the opportunity to discuss the proposal and vote for its approval. Having now been ratified, Astar Foundation will proceed with the token burn.

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum Skyrockets 100% Against Bitcoin in Annual Revenue
    Vitalik Buterin Admires Elon Musk's X Initiative, Here’s Musk’s Reaction
    Ripple Uses Binance Decision to Bolster Its Case
    Here’s When Ethereum ETFs Are Going to Launch

    Maarten Henskens, Head of Astar Foundation, shared his excitement about the results of the referendum and the prospects it opens for ASTR's tokenomics:

    It's truly inspiring to witness the incredible support and engagement from our community regarding the foundation's proposal. Seeing our vision discussed and embraced by such a passionate group reaffirms our commitment to building a decentralised and collaborative future. Together, we are not just shaping the direction of Astar, but also setting a precedent for community-driven initiatives in the blockchain space.

    Prior to the referendum, a reserve was used during the first phase of Astar dApp Staking, generating 70 million in cumulative ASTR rewards in the process. These rewards will now be transferred to the on-chain Community Treasury and used to support future community-focused initiatives proposed by users and builders themselves.

    Astar’s dApp staking v3 unlocks new DeFi designs

    A massive token burn event is part of Astar Foundation's larger plan to revamp ASTR's tokenomics and ultimately drive greater value for the Astar community.

    Astar’s unique dApp staking v3 feature allows builders and communities alike to benefit from a stable reward system for the dApps and projects they build. Staking on a project rewards both the builder and stakers and contributes to the wider health of the ecosystem.

    Astar's unique dApp staking mechanism offers support for decentralized applications by distributing staking rewards directly to dApp developers and its stakers. By leveraging innovative staking models and tier systems, Astar ensures fair and substantial rewards, driving continuous growth and engagement within the network.

    #Astar Network
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Major Solana (SOL) Indicator Just Flashed Green
    Jul 3, 2024 - 12:58
    Major Solana (SOL) Indicator Just Flashed Green
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Cardano Creator Issues Major Hard Fork Update to ADA Community
    Jul 3, 2024 - 12:58
    Cardano Creator Issues Major Hard Fork Update to ADA Community
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Polkadot (DOT) Stuns Community With Unexpected Rebrand Update
    Jul 3, 2024 - 12:58
    Polkadot (DOT) Stuns Community With Unexpected Rebrand Update
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    E Money Network launches $2 MILLION RWA Grant Program to spearhead RWA ecosystem
    Bybit Web3 Expands it Ecosystem with Integration of SUI, ZKLink, and Scroll
    Pandiana: Don’t Miss Solana’s Most Anticipated Meme Coin Presale Launching This Thursday
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Major Solana (SOL) Indicator Just Flashed Green
    Cardano Creator Issues Major Hard Fork Update to ADA Community
    Polkadot (DOT) Stuns Community With Unexpected Rebrand Update
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD