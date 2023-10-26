Advertisement
WAGMI Games Appoints Ed Del Castillo as Strategic Advisor

Vladislav Sopov
WAGMI Games, leading Web3 gaming development studio, announces latest addition to its advisory board
Thu, 10/26/2023 - 12:28
Cover image via www.freepik.com
With a renowned gaming production professional on its team, WAGMI Games is going to revolutionize the digital entertainment industry once again. The team of the gaming studio teases more releases in the coming month with a revamped advisory strategy.

Gaming veteran Ed Del Castillo joins WAGMI Games as strategic advisor

Ed Del Castillo, the founder of gaming major Liquid Entertainment and the lead producer behind several Command & Conquer titles, including Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert, becomes an advisor to WAGMI Games, a new-gen blockchain gaming studio.

The appointment of Del Castillo was confirmed by the official announcement the WAGMI Games team released today, Oct. 26, 2023.

In his new advisory role, Ed Del Castillo will cooperate with WAGMI Games CGO Luis Trujillo and LPM Esteban Gil. Together, they will be working to launch the franchise's first public product, WAGMI Defense.

Luis Trujillo stresses the importance of the new appointment for the progress of WAGMI Games' roadmap and massive adoption of blockchain gaming:

I’m really thrilled to be working with one of the OG’s of RTS. It’s really personal for me because Command & Conquer was one of the games that got me through a lot growing up so tag teaming with Ed to make this studio even better, specifically WAGMI Defense, is going to be special.

Over its 15+ years in business, Liquid Entertainment, with Del Castillo at the helm, has released multiple cutting-edge console titles, as well as mobile, social and casual games that made waves in the community. These titles include the likes of the Lord of the Rings, ABC's Desperate Housewives, Marvel Comics's Thor and the Dungeons & Dragons series.

More titles to be released by WAGMI Games

WAGMI Games representatives added that more announcements are expected to come in Q4, 2023-Q1, 2024, amid the increasing optimism of cryptocurrency market.

WAGMI Games is aimed at becoming a transforming power on a turbulent and thriving blockchain-based gaming market.

Recently, it also announced the minting of WAGMI Games Founder's Packs on leading marketplace OpenSea. The drop was created in partnership with Gadget-Bot, the iconic art studio behind the key characters in Transformers 4, Jurassic World, Apex Legends and Call of Duty.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

