    Vitalik Buterin Shares Reasons to Adopt Higher L1 Gas Limit

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 14/02/2025 - 16:19
    Vitalik Buterin Shares Reasons to Adopt Higher L1 Gas Limit
    Vitalik Buterin, the cofounder of Ethereum, has strongly advocated for the ecosystem to adopt a higher layer-1 gas limit. Notably, the debate surrounding the L1 gas limit has intensified even after its recent increase from 30 million to 36 million.

    Vitalik Buterin on censorship resistance and L2 fail-safes

    This boosted Ethereum’s capacity by 20%, even though some still argue for higher increases.  Buterin, in a post shared with the community, offered reasons justifying the adoption of a higher L1 gas limit.

    The Ethereum cofounder argues that although most applications might migrate to L2, scaling L1 by approximately 10 times in the long term remains valuable. According to Buterin, even in a rollup-centric future, L1 remains valuable.

    Generally, blockchain's core strength lies in its censorship resistance. Buterin notes that users might require censorship resistance within a limited time to avoid severe liquidations. Hence, if a sender can afford the L1 fee, it should be included in the blockchain on time.

    Buterin maintains that while mechanisms are available to force transactions into L1 in case of L2 censorship, it can only remain effective if L1 gas fees are affordable. He cited Arbitrum and Optimism as notable examples of L2 that have a force-inclusion mechanism. This allows users to submit transactions directly via L1.

    Buterin suggests that scaling L1 approximately four times, or 4.5 times, would help maintain transaction costs and ensure that censorship-resistant transactions remain cost-effective.

    Pectra upgrade and future enhancements

    Meanwhile, in a recent insight about the Ethereum network, the cofounder assured that the incoming Pectra upgrade will double L2 network capacity. This will be achieved by increasing the blob target from three to six.

    Developers are set to run tests on the Holesky and Sepolia on Feb. 24 and March 5, respectively. This is to ensure a seamless launch on the mainnet scheduled for April.

