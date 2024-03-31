Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum Receives Hidden Bullish Signal Amid New All-Time High

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ethereum defies odds, surging to all-time high in holders as hidden bullish on-chain signals emerge
    Sun, 31/03/2024 - 12:14
    Ethereum Receives Hidden Bullish Signal Amid New All-Time High
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Recent data from Santiment indicates a significant rebound for Ethereum over the weekend, as the cryptocurrency surged past $3,600. This upward trajectory follows a brief downturn, where ETH price experienced a drop of up to 25% between March 11 and 19. Despite this setback, Ethereum's resilience is evident as it continues to showcase strong performance.

    Advertisement

    A notable development contributing to Ethereum's bullish outlook is the surge in the number of ETH addresses holding coins, reaching an all-time high of 118,230. Additionally, the midterm market value to realized value (MVRV) ratio has displayed a subtle bullish signal, further bolstering investor confidence.

    Related
    Surprising Ethereum Long-Term Indicator for Price Emerges as ETH Dips

    For those unfamiliar, MVRV serves as a crucial metric in the cryptocurrency market, offering insights into the relationship between a crypto-asset's market value and its realized value. This ratio not only aids in identifying potential price fluctuations but also sheds light on traders' behavior, providing valuable cues for market trends.

    ""
    Source: Santiment

    Examining Ethereum's 30-day MVRV trend reveals a dip into negative territory, suggesting a probable price surge in the near future. While Ethereum currently trades over 30% below its all-time high of $4,868, its on-chain activity remains robust, particularly evident in the increase of active non-empty addresses. Such activity often serves as a precursor to significant price movements.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Clearly Beating Ethereum, but in Unexpected Way

    Unlike Bitcoin, which has surpassed its previous all-time high in the current cycle, Ethereum's ascent to this milestone is eagerly anticipated. With the MVRV indicator signaling a bullish trajectory and on-chain metrics pointing toward increased activity, Ethereum's prospects appear promising in the altcoin landscape.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Receives Massive Warning as SHA-256 Collision Raises Questions
    2024/03/31 12:10
    Bitcoin (BTC) Receives Massive Warning as SHA-256 Collision Raises Questions
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Scaramucci Slams 'Hostile Attack' on Crypto After Recent Ruling
    2024/03/31 12:10
    Scaramucci Slams 'Hostile Attack' on Crypto After Recent Ruling
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Key Cardano Contributor Exposes ADA's Achilles Heel
    2024/03/31 12:10
    Key Cardano Contributor Exposes ADA's Achilles Heel
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockhain Sophon Secures $10M in Funding from Renowned Investors While Shrouded in Mystery
    IdeaSoft To Launch an Innovative Perpetual DEX on INTMAX’s Open-source L2 Plasma Next
    Discover the MILE (Milestonebased) Listing on XT.COM
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum Receives Hidden Bullish Signal Amid New All-Time High
    Bitcoin (BTC) Receives Massive Warning as SHA-256 Collision Raises Questions
    Scaramucci Slams 'Hostile Attack' on Crypto After Recent Ruling
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD