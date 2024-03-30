Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Clearly Beating Ethereum, but in Unexpected Way

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin's volatility surging, exceeding Ethereum's
    Sat, 30/03/2024 - 11:59
    Bitcoin (BTC) Clearly Beating Ethereum, but in Unexpected Way
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin has been more up and down than Ethereum (ETH) recently, but not just in price. It is actually moving up and down more. This means Bitcoin's volatility has been substantially higher than Ethereum's, which is not usual.

    Advertisement

    In the last 30 days, Bitcoin's volatility has gone up to 60%. This is more than Ethereum since February. It looks like Bitcoin is going through bigger price changes, and this might actually be good for it as risk demand stays high. It could mean more traders are paying attention to Bitcoin than Ethereum.

    ETHUSD Chart
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    When we look at how Bitcoin's price has been changing, we see that it has been close to the important price of $66,519. This is a price where Bitcoin has managed to not go lower before. If Bitcoin stays above this price, it might be getting ready to try to go higher toward $69,350. If Bitcoin goes higher than this, it could start going up a lot again.

    Related
    Ethereum Developers Investigate Incident That Triggered Missing Blocks on ETH Mainnet

    Ethereum is different. It has been more steady and has not had as big price changes as Bitcoin. Ethereum's price that is important to watch is around $2,979.5. If Ethereum's price does not go lower than this, it might start to go up again, maybe even toward $3,502.6. But because Ethereum has not been as up and down as Bitcoin, it does not seem as risky or exciting to traders right now.

    Bitcoin's high volatility could be a crucial signal for investors. But this also means Bitcoin could be riskier to buy because its price is less predictable and might cause some serious losses among investors.

    Right now, it looks like Bitcoin is getting more attention than Ethereum because it offers way more risk exposure. Ethereum keeps on growing slowly and shows a dynamic somewhat similar to stocks.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Satoshi Era Bitcoin Wallet Awakens, Makes Unexpected Move
    2024/03/30 11:55
    Satoshi Era Bitcoin Wallet Awakens, Makes Unexpected Move
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Losing Major Resistance Level
    2024/03/30 11:55
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Losing Major Resistance Level
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Tim Draper Teases 10-Year Return on His Epic Bitcoin (BTC) Bet
    2024/03/30 11:55
    Tim Draper Teases 10-Year Return on His Epic Bitcoin (BTC) Bet
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockhain Sophon Secures $10M in Funding from Renowned Investors While Shrouded in Mystery
    IdeaSoft To Launch an Innovative Perpetual DEX on INTMAX’s Open-source L2 Plasma Next
    Discover the MILE (Milestonebased) Listing on XT.COM
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Clearly Beating Ethereum, but in Unexpected Way
    Satoshi Era Bitcoin Wallet Awakens, Makes Unexpected Move
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Losing Major Resistance Level
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD