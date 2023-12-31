Advertisement
AD

Vitalik Buterin Reveals New Ethereum Road Map

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ethereum's visionary, Vitalik Buterin, has released new road map for blockchain
Sun, 31/12/2023 - 9:15
Vitalik Buterin Reveals New Ethereum Road Map
Cover image via youtu.be
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin has unveiled an updated road map for the blockchain platform, focusing on long-term strategic upgrades. These updates are part of Ethereum's ongoing effort to bolster network security and optimize its protocol for a more efficient system.

Combating centralization in PoS

In the realm of PoS, centralization can create vulnerabilities and unfair advantages, an issue Buterin is tackling head-on.

The updated "The Scourge" phase targets MEV, which refers to the maximum value that miners can extract from block production beyond the standard block rewards and gas fees. This practice can lead to centralization as it favors larger players with more resources.

Related
New Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Filing Submitted by VanEck

Buterin's strategy involves exploring new MEV mechanics and distributing blocks to mitigate these risks. Additionally, the road map addresses stake pooling issues by considering revised staking economics and validator experience improvements, which could lead to a more decentralized and secure network.

Innovations in data storage and efficiency

Progress in the "The Verge" phase signifies a significant step toward integrating Verkle trees, a data structure that promises to optimize storage and increase transaction efficiency on the Ethereum network. This move aligns with the broader goal of scalability and performance enhancement.

Furthermore, the plan reflects a community consensus to deprioritize "state expiry," recognizing the potential of stateless clients and other innovations to manage blockchain state more effectively.

These developments represent a deliberate and methodical approach to Ethereum's evolution, with an emphasis on timely and incremental improvements rather than waiting for large-scale overhauls.

#Ethereum News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image How to Use AI in Crypto in 2024
2023/12/31 09:13
How to Use AI in Crypto in 2024
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image XRP Holders About to Hit Historic Milestone of 5 Million as 2023 Ends
2023/12/31 09:13
XRP Holders About to Hit Historic Milestone of 5 Million as 2023 Ends
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano Meme Coin SNEK Announces Gaming Breakthrough
2023/12/31 09:13
Cardano Meme Coin SNEK Announces Gaming Breakthrough
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

GameFi Project AssetClub announced adoption of BRC20-RATS for further development of the RATS community
DRIFT Presale First Round Sells Out in Two Hours
WOW Summit Returns to Hong Kong on 26-27th March 2024, Unveiling the Future of Web3 Technology and Innovations
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Vitalik Buterin Reveals New Ethereum Road Map
How to Use AI in Crypto in 2024
XRP Holders About to Hit Historic Milestone of 5 Million as 2023 Ends
Show all
Advertisement
AD