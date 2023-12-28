Advertisement
Ethereum (ETH) $3,600 Target Indicated by Top Trader

article image
Vladislav Sopov
Ethereum (ETH) price might soon 'teleport' to pre-Terra collapse levels, trader Jacob Canfield says
Thu, 28/12/2023 - 14:37
Ethereum (ETH) $3,600 Target Indicated by Top Trader
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Renowned cryptocurrency trader and analyst Jacob Canfield indicates the next price target for an explosive Ethereum (ETH) rally. Should it come true, Ethereum (ETH) could soar by 50% in near future.

Ethereum (ETH) price's next target indicated by analyst

The Ethereum (ETH) price smashed through the crucial "weekly support retest" over $2,100. As such, another 50% upsurge might be on the menu, trader Jacob Canfield opined on X today, Dec. 28, 2023.

The next target for Ethereum (ETH) price can be found at $3,600. As such, the trader asks his audience whether it is ready for "teleport" to such impressive price levels and admits that the time to accelerate has come.

Today, in the early morning hours, the Ethereum (ETH) price set new 2023 high over $2,440. By press time, it retraced to $2,400.

The last time Ethereum (ETH) was trading over $3,600 was in April 2021, right before the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem and the 2021-2022 Crypto Winter.

This year, the Ethereum (ETH) price  more than doubled; in late December 2022, the second-largest cryptocurrency was changing hands around $1,200.

Solana (SOL) "takes a breath," loses 17% from 2023 peak

Canfield is also bullish on the midterm future of Solana (SOL), a key Ethereum (ETH) competitor. As covered by U.Today previously, he indicated a crucial catalyst for Solana (SOL) demand.

Solana (SOL) Price to Go Higher: Analyst Reveals One Simple Reason

According to his theory, the Solana (SOL) community needs more tokens to take part in potential retroactive airdrop campaigns. This frenzy was triggered by massive JTO token distribution organized by Jito Finance, a Lido copycat on Solana (SOL).

Meanwhile, the price of Solana (SOL) retraced after the 900% rally of last 12 months. It reached a local high over $123, but now it is changing hands at $100.

#Ethereum #Solana
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

