    Most Important Day for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Has Arrived

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The day that celebrates the four-legged friends who have inspired some popular meme coins is already here
    Mon, 26/08/2024 - 19:48
    Cover image via unsplash.com
    The team behind the Shiba Inu meme cryptocurrency recently took to the X social media platform to congratulate the community on the International Dog Day, which is observed annually on Aug. 26. 

    The day was celebrated for the first time by American animal welfare advocate Colleen Paige. 

    When Page was 10, her family adopted their first dog named "Sheltie" from an animal shelter on Aug. 26, which is precisely why that day was chosen.  

    On National Dog Day, those who celebrate are encouraged to adopt a dog from a local shelter, have a safety check for a dog at home, donate blankets and toys to animals, send a dog-related gift to a family member, and so on.

    According to Page's website, her mission is to raise awareness about the dogs that have to be rescued as well as promote appreciation for family dogs and other dogs that work "selflessly" to help humans. 

    Of course, the cryptocurrency community has plenty of reasons to celebrate National Dog Day given that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are some of the biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap. Notably, dogwifhat (WIF), Floki (FLOKI), and Bonk (BONK) are also in the top 100.

    Dogecoin, for instance, has its own informal holiday that falls annually on April 20. 

    Still, it is safe to say that Aug. 26 is the most important day for the aficionados of canine meme coins since this is the time of the year when the world's attention turns to the four-legged friends who have inspired some of the most successful meme cryptocurrencies. 

    Many community members joined the Shiba Inu team to celebrate International Dog Day together. 

