    Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence with Ethereum Bull Post and Sparks Price Pump

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ethereum price skyrockets as Vitalik Buterin delivers epic bull post, literally
    Wed, 21/08/2024 - 15:15
    Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence with Ethereum Bull Post and Sparks Price Pump
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    This cycle can hardly be called favorable for those bullish on the major altcoin on the crypto market, Ethereum (ETH). Despite progress such as the approval and launch of several Ethereum ETFs, the price of ETH and its performance against major competitors like Bitcoin and Solana has been rather disappointing.

    Advertisement

    Related
    'Super Diamond Hand' ETH Whale Sells Ethereum Stash
    Wed, 08/21/2024 - 11:49
    'Super Diamond Hand' ETH Whale Sells Ethereum Stash
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    At the end of the eighth month of the year, the price of the altcoin is below $2,600, which is only 14% higher than where it started the year. This would have been a lot for traditional financial markets but is considered nothing in crypto - especially when SOL has tripled its performance in the same period.

    HOT Stories
    Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence with Ethereum Bull Post and Sparks Price Pump
    Michael Saylor Stuns Crypto Community With Bitcoin '21 Million' Statement
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on IPO and Cashout Plans for Early Backers
    SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence on Shiba Inu Token BONE

    Amid this conjecture, many Ethereum traders and enthusiasts raised concerns, which they addressed to the founder of the blockchain, Vitalik Buterin himself. 

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    The community's displeasure with Buterin grew quite a bit recently, as he posted more about philosophical and theoretical matters, while everyone else urged him to post something about Ethereum and pump up the altcoin's price. 

    "Ethereum is good"

    It seems that the whining worked, as today Buterin finally broke the silence and delivered what can literally be called a bull post. In an image that Buterin created with "stable diffusion 3 inpainting and gimp" in his own words, he depicted a bull standing on a rock with an "Ethereum is good" sign. 

    "I have been told that I need to do less philosophizing and more bull posting. Hence, here is an Ethereum bull post", the crypto visionary's caption reads. 

    Needless to say, the price of ETH skyrocketed at that exact minute, rising 2.76% in the next half hour. But more importantly, the room was flooded with reactions from market participants.

    Related
    Trading Veteran Peter Brandt Drops Must-See Bitcoin Price Update
    Wed, 08/21/2024 - 09:57
    Trading Veteran Peter Brandt Drops Must-See Bitcoin Price Update
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Many were excited, some remained skeptical, but one thing is for sure: this unexpected move from the Ethereum leader may kick things off for the altcoin and shift the attention of market participants away from Bitcoin and Solana.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 21, 2024 - 15:10
    PEPE Skyrockets 109% in Activity Metric as Whales React to New Listings
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 21, 2024 - 15:04
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Records 1,548% Surge in Key Metric
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Introducing the Character Development System and Enhancing Combat Capabilities in Destiny 2
    SubQuery Launches Decentralized AI Inference Hosting at Web3 Summit in Berlin
    Conflux and China Mobile’s Migu Debut World’s First Blockchain-Based Video Ringtone
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence with Ethereum Bull Post and Sparks Price Pump
    PEPE Skyrockets 109% in Activity Metric as Whales React to New Listings
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Records 1,548% Surge in Key Metric
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD