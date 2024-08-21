    Trading Veteran Peter Brandt Drops Must-See Bitcoin Price Update

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Peter Brandt warns of incoming volatility for Bitcoin and Ethereum, with BTC price drawing troubling pattern
    Wed, 21/08/2024 - 9:57
    Trading Veteran Peter Brandt Drops Must-See Bitcoin Price Update
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Veteran trader Peter Brandt has issued an important update to his view on the Bitcoin price. Specifically, the skilled financial asset speculator pointed out that Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH) are showing well-known technical formations. 

    Thus, for the first cryptocurrency, Brandt observes a “megaphone” or “expanding triangle” pattern on the weekly and daily charts. This formation usually indicates rising price swings in both directions, often preceding a decisive breakout or breakdown. 

    However, he notes that a clear trend has yet to emerge in Bitcoin, causing traders and investors to be on the lookout for further developments. 

    Interestingly, when the veteran trader was asked about what would signal a resumption of Bitcoin's long-term uptrend - a breakout above the diagonal resistance line or breaking the horizontal line at the $74,000 level - Brandt dismissed the relevance of diagonal resistance, saying he does not factor it into his analysis.

    Summing up, it can be said that Peter Brandt expects that Bitcoin will continue its movement in dynamic range, which in turn will further broaden until the price breaks out from one of its boundaries. This all likely to be accompanied with heightened volatility too and wide-spread price fluctuations. 

    Ethereum (ETH) price outlook

    As for Ethereum, here Brandt notes that the altcoin remains on the defensive. He believes that the major altcoin will not signal bullish strength until it closes above the critical $3,050 level. Apparently, according to Brandt, until that happens, a bearish bias prevails for the price of ETH. 

    Notably, the previous outlook of the veteran trader on altcoin included a short set up with targets of $1,641 per ETH being mentioned.

