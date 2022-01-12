Visa Survey Forecasts Cryptocurrency Merchant Adoption Boom

Achieving strong merchant adoption has been an uphill battle for the fledgling cryptocurrency industry, but this might as well become a reality in 2022.



According to a new poll published by payments giant Visa, more than 25% of small businesses plan to add cryptocurrencies as a form of payment this year.



The company has surveyed 2,250 small-scale business owners from nine countries.



Almost a third of merchants from Brazil, Singapore and some other countries are willing to add cryptocurrency payments. In sharp contrast, only 8% of the respondents from Canada said that they would allow their customers to pay with digital currencies.



The U.S. is somewhat in the middle, with 19% of the surveyed business owners claiming that they would add support for cryptocurrencies in 2022.