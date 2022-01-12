Visa Survey Forecasts Cryptocurrency Merchant Adoption Boom

News
Wed, 01/12/2022 - 16:02
article image
Alex Dovbnya
19% of U.S. small business plan to start accepting crypto this year, a Visa survey shows
Visa Survey Forecasts Cryptocurrency Merchant Adoption Boom
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Achieving strong merchant adoption has been an uphill battle for the fledgling cryptocurrency industry, but this might as well become a reality in 2022.

According to a new poll published by payments giant Visa, more than 25% of small businesses plan to add cryptocurrencies as a form of payment this year.


The company has surveyed 2,250 small-scale business owners from nine countries.

Almost a third of merchants from Brazil, Singapore and some other countries are willing to add cryptocurrency payments. In sharp contrast, only 8% of the respondents from Canada said that they would allow their customers to pay with digital currencies.

The U.S. is somewhat in the middle, with 19% of the surveyed business owners claiming that they would add support for cryptocurrencies in 2022.

Related
Major Italian Bank Backtracks on Crypto Ban
Cryptocurrencies have made great inroads in terms of mainstream acceptance last year, but many merchants are still hesitant to accept them due to extreme volatility and regulatory concerns. Those who do accept crypto usually convert it into fiat right away with the help of BitPay and other payment processors.

Last year, movie theater chain AMC started accepting Bitcoin and several altcoins. However, CEO Adam Aron recently confirmed that it would not hold cryptocurrencies on its balance sheet.

Last year, PayPal introduced a cryptocurrency checkout solution for merchants that allows instantly converting crypto to U.S. dollars.

Leading e-car manufacturer Tesla started accepting Bitcoin in May, but it then suspended payments due to climate-related concerns.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption #VISA
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rallies 8% on Robinhood Listing Rumors
01/12/2022 - 16:10
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rallies 8% on Robinhood Listing Rumors
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Paul Tudor Jones Issues BTC Warning, SHIB Listed on Indian Crypto Exchange, Mark Cuban Shuts Down DOGE Critic: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
01/12/2022 - 16:10
Paul Tudor Jones Issues BTC Warning, SHIB Listed on Indian Crypto Exchange, Mark Cuban Shuts Down DOGE Critic: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 12
01/12/2022 - 15:49
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 12
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk