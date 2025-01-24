ViaBTC 2024 Overview: Hashrate Steadily Increased, Multi-Coin Pools Maintained a Leading Global Position

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The approval of a U.S. spot ETF, the Federal Reserve’s shift to an interest rate cutting cycle, and Donald Trump’s successful election win have driven Bitcoin to break the $100,000 mark over the past year. Crypto has become the central theme of the global financial market in 2024. Additionally, Bitcoin completed its fourth halving in April 2024, further reinforcing its scarcity and marking a new development cycle for the crypto mining industry.

As a deep participant and builder in the crypto mining sector, ViaBTC delivered an impressive performance in 2024. By continuously refining its mining pool technology, enhancing product and service experiences, and expanding into global markets, ViaBTC stood out in the highly competitive market, achieving steady growth in hashrate across multiple mining pools and further solidifying its industry-leading position. Let’s revisit ViaBTC’s remarkable achievements over the past year through this annual review.

Total annual output exceeds $3.2 billion with over 1.7 million users

According to public data, ViaBTC helped miners generate approximately $3.2 billion worth of cryptos in 2024. Among them, the Bitcoin mining pool produced over 30,000 BTC throughout the year, valued at approximately $2.7 billion as of January 1, 2025, accounting for 84% of the total output. Additionally, the annual merged output of LTC, DOGE, BELLS, JKC, PEP, and LKY mining was around $400 million, while the KAS mining pool contributed $20 million, and the BCH mining pool produced $12 million. High luck values are key to earning more block rewards, and ViaBTC’s robust and professional mining pool technology provides miners with a stable and efficient mining experience, ensuring consistent and reliable returns.

Image by ViaBTC

In terms of user base, by the end of 2024, ViaBTC had surpassed 1.7 million total mining users across more than 150 countries and regions worldwide. Among them, the Bitcoin mining pool maintained over 1 million active miners throughout the year, while the LTC/DOGE merged mining pool had over 200,000 active miners. Other pools, such as Kaspa and Bitcoin Cash, also experienced significant user growth, showcasing ViaBTC’s widespread global reach and market recognition.

BTC & KAS hashrate ranked #3; LTC/DOGE hashrate ranked #1

Hashrate is a core indicator of a mining pool’s overall strength and the foundation for its stable operation. In 2024, ViaBTC saw remarkable hashrate growth across multiple pools, with BTC, LTC/DOGE, and KAS pools delivering standout performances.

The BTC pool’s hashrate increased from 62 EH/s at the beginning of the year to 123 EH/s by year-end, a year-over-year growth of 98.4%. The LTC/DOGE pool’s hashrate climbed from 278 TH/s at the start of the year to 513 TH/s at the end, an increase of 84.5%. The KAS pool’s hashrate surged from 1.6 PH/s at the beginning of the year to 121 PH/s by year-end, an extraordinary growth of 7,462%.

Image by ViaBTC

Image by ViaBTC

Thanks to professional technical support and continuous improvements in mining pool services, ViaBTC achieved steady growth in hashrate across multiple pools. For BTC, KAS, and LTC/DOGE, ViaBTC’s hashrate shares remained at the forefront of the industry.

Launched six new mining pools, expanding support to over 20 coins

In the global mining pool competition, single-coin services can no longer meet the diverse needs of users. With precise insight into industry trends, ViaBTC became a pioneer by offering multi-coin mining services. In 2024, six new pools were launched, including Alephium (ALPH), Fractal Bitcoin (FB), Bellscoin (BELLS), Luckycoin (LKY), PepeCoin (PEP), and Junkcoin (JKC).

Image by ViaBTC

At present, ViaBTC supports mining services for over 20 cryptos, including Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin/Dogecoin (LTC/DOGE), and Kaspa (KAS).

Hosted 80+ giveaways and 10+ global meetups, returning over $200,000 to our community

In 2024, ViaBTC actively gave back to its global users, hosting over 80 reward campaigns and 10+ global meetups across major regions such as the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Total rewards exceeded $200,000, including prizes like a 7-day, 6-night trip to El Salvador, substantial USDT bonuses, customized commemorative merchandise, and the latest ASIC mining rigs, all of which reflect ViaBTC’s sincere commitment to its users.

Image by ViaBTC

Through offline meetups, ViaBTC engaged directly with miners and partners, fostering stronger brand recognition and trust among users while gathering valuable feedback to improve its services. These initiatives allowed users to truly experience ViaBTC’s dedication and also strengthened connections between the mining pool and its global users.

Looking forward to 2025: Staying focused on mining pools and improving products and services

In 2024, ViaBTC once again demonstrated its strength as a global leading mining pool with its steadily increasing hashrate, extensive user base, and robust multi-coin support. Looking ahead, ViaBTC will remain focused on advancing its mining pool business, continuously optimizing products and services to deliver a more stable and efficient mining experience for users worldwide.

As the crypto industry continues to grow rapidly on a global scale, we are optimistic about the mining potential in many emerging regions. Looking forward to 2025, ViaBTC will work hand-in-hand with global crypto mining practitioners and builders, embracing new opportunities and challenges with miners to drive the industry toward greater breakthroughs and growth!