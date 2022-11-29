Veteran Trader John Bollinger Says Litecoin Has Woken Up

In a recent tweet, famous trader John Bollinger has noted that Litecoin (LTC) has “woken up.”

The price of one of the oldest altcoins is up 3.7% over the past 24 hours. It is currently trading at $76.97 on the Binance exchange.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, remains dormant, adding a mere 1.3%. card

As reported by U.Today , Litecoin recently experienced a significant rally last week. Prior to that, large addresses accumulated more than $40 million worth of LTC within just two weeks. Earlier this month, Texas-based money transfer giant MoneyGram also allowed its customers to buy and sell the O.G. altcoin on its mobile app.

The "silver to Bitcoin's gold" recently surpassed meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) by market capitalization, climbing to 13th place.

Last month, Bollinger, who is best known for the Bollinger Bands indicator, spotted a squeeze on the Litecoin chart.

Despite outperforming the rest of the cryptocurrency market in recent weeks, LTC is still down 81.26% from its all-time high of $410.26 which was achieved last week.