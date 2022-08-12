Veteran Investor Peter Brandt Gives Important Trading Advice

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Peter Brandt is well known for his massive experience in traditional and cryptocurrency markets, as the trader has almost 50 years of managing funds under his belt. Today, he decided to give advice to cryptocurrency and stock traders who share their ideas on Twitter.

How many successful deals should a trader have?

According to Brandt, his success rate is slightly above 50%, which is why he has been profitable for the last five decades. He also told his followers that it is okay to be wrong and he has made plenty of mistakes but has kept the golden >50% win rate.

Twitter is full of trading geniuses who are never wrong. That's not me



I take a loss almost as often as I take a profit - win rate just >50%



If you can't figure out how a trader can be net profitable with such a win rate, then you need put your money in your mattress pic.twitter.com/bjKW3OZKfj — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) August 12, 2022

Brandt spoke out about "trading geniuses" who are never wrong and only share successful traders who create an image of an oracle that keeps his trade win rate far above 50% and easily doubles his or her portfolio.

If someone is unable to figure out how it is possible to make profit with such a modest percentage of profitable traders, they should keep money in a mattress, says the experienced trader and fund manager.

Ads

Can traders use his advice on crypto?

Despite being mostly a stock and derivatives trader, Peter Brandt's advice can be easily implemented in the cryptocurrency trading industry as the rule of having more than a 50% win rate is a key to any successful trading portfolio.

But traders should also keep in mind that risk management in digital assets trading highly differs from trading stocks, bonds or anything less volatile. The lack of liquidity and trading volumes sometimes cause intraday double-digit swings on some cryptocurrencies, which makes traditional trading and investing strategies ineffective.

During the most recent correction, Bitcoin lost more than 65% of its value, while traditional indexes like SPX lost less than 25% at the absolute bottom.