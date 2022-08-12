Veteran Investor Peter Brandt Gives Important Trading Advice

Fri, 08/12/2022 - 10:13
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Trader with almost 50 years of experience gives important advice
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Peter Brandt is well known for his massive experience in traditional and cryptocurrency markets, as the trader has almost 50 years of managing funds under his belt. Today, he decided to give advice to cryptocurrency and stock traders who share their ideas on Twitter.

How many successful deals should a trader have?

According to Brandt, his success rate is slightly above 50%, which is why he has been profitable for the last five decades. He also told his followers that it is okay to be wrong and he has made plenty of mistakes but has kept the golden >50% win rate.

Brandt spoke out about "trading geniuses" who are never wrong and only share successful traders who create an image of an oracle that keeps his trade win rate far above 50% and easily doubles his or her portfolio.

If someone is unable to figure out how it is possible to make profit with such a modest percentage of profitable traders, they should keep money in a mattress, says the experienced trader and fund manager.

Can traders use his advice on crypto?

Despite being mostly a stock and derivatives trader, Peter Brandt's advice can be easily implemented in the cryptocurrency trading industry as the rule of having more than a 50% win rate is a key to any successful trading portfolio.

India’s FM Says Crypto Buyers Should "Exercise Caution"

But traders should also keep in mind that risk management in digital assets trading highly differs from trading stocks, bonds or anything less volatile. The lack of liquidity and trading volumes sometimes cause intraday double-digit swings on some cryptocurrencies, which makes traditional trading and investing strategies ineffective.

During the most recent correction, Bitcoin lost more than 65% of its value, while traditional indexes like SPX lost less than 25% at the absolute bottom.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

