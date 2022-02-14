VenomDAO Ready to Introduce Full Liquidity Infrastructure for DeFi Products

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

VenomDAO continues its path to becoming a liquidity solution for Harmony. The organisation aims to become a complete solution for all aspects of DeFi: swapping, lending, borrowing and many others.

Image by VenomDAO

A variety of new products in 2022

Throughout 2022, VenomDAO is planning to introduce numerous products , including a turnkey launchpad solution where projects will be able to bootstrap their own liquidity from the moment they launch, and a platform entirely dedicated to stablecoin swaps.

VenomDAO will also release a money market, aimed at capturing additional TVL for the Harmony network, and deeper liquidity and use cases for VenomDAO governance tokens. A perpetual and leverage platform will utilize the money market for leveraged trading and yield farming.

Seigniorage protocol ‘ Comfy Money ’ will become a liquid alternative to the Harmony $ONE coin, allowing more $ONE to remain staked with validators to secure the blockchain.

Project’s achievements

While VenomDAO is getting ready to present a whole variety of new products in 2022, it has already established its reputation in the DeFi field by launching numerous industry-leading solutions in 2021.

In March 2021, the project launched decentralized exchange ‘ ViperSwap ’ - popularizing yield farming and DeFi on the Harmony network. ViperSwap includes a novel lockup/unlock system which has been adopted by other popular protocols such as DeFi Kingdoms.

As part of a multi-chain expansion, VenomDAO launched CobraSwap on Binance Smart Chain back in July 2021, and then presented Euphoria - an algorithmic reserve currency - on Harmony. Euphoria was one of the first protocols to integrate Chainlink Price Feeds when they went live on the Harmony network.

With a large number of products and solutions being released by VenomDAO, the organization is looking forward to becoming a full-stack solution for all aspects of the decentralized finance industry – an ecosystem that includes swapping, lending, borrowing, earning yield, yield optimization and leverage trading all in one place.