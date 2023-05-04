Venom Testnet Marks Successful Launch With Growing NFT Ecosystem

Recently launched Venom Testnet has experienced remarkable success in its first week, with over 220,000 unique wallets created

The Venom Testnet has recently celebrated its first week since its launch, boasting over 220,000 unique wallets created during this period. The strong community engagement and invaluable feedback from users have played a critical role in fine-tuning the ecosystem and enhancing the user experience.

Participants who completed tasks, tested dApps and claimed NFTs contributed to the impressive growth of the Venom community. Their efforts in providing feedback and reporting issues have allowed the Venom team to refine the ecosystem, optimize the infrastructure and improve stability and performance.

A massive thank you to our incredible community for participating in this first week of #VenomTestnet!



With your help, Venom will pave the way for a brighter future.



Last week in numbers👇 pic.twitter.com/xqGuyhFH4I — Venom Network (@Venom_network_) May 3, 2023

Users who successfully minted NFTs on the Venom Testnet have significantly contributed to the NFT ecosystem on Venom. The enthusiasm surrounding NFT-claiming highlights the community's faith in Venom's potential, and it is exciting to see people sharing their NFTs with pride.

However, there have been instances of users deploying automated bots for completing testnet tasks. It is important to emphasize that such tactics would not provide any benefits, either now or in the future.

The support and enthusiasm during the Venom Testnet launch have played a crucial role in developing a more robust and reliable ecosystem. As the Venom team continues to improve and expand its offerings, there is optimism about the future of the Venom Foundation, its ecosystem and its community.

As the world of blockchain technology and Web3 continues to evolve, users and enthusiasts alike can look forward to more updates and developments from the Venom project.