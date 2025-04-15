Advertisement
    Venga Launches Euro Accounts to Bridge Fiat and Crypto

    By Dan Burgin
    Tue, 15/04/2025 - 20:00
    The Euro accounts are now available to users across the EU
    Venga Launches Euro Accounts to Bridge Fiat and Crypto
    Cover image via U.Today
    Venga, the all-in-one crypto platform, is expanding its offerings with the introduction of Euro accounts featuring named and dedicated IBANs, designed to simplify fiat-to-crypto transactions for users across the European Union. 

    This new feature allows seamless deposits and withdrawals between Euros and digital assets, aiming to remove common barriers between traditional finance and crypto.

    Thanks to support for SEPA instant bank transfers, users can now fund their Venga accounts directly from their traditional bank accounts and withdraw to them just as easily. This removes delays and friction, allowing investors to respond to market moves in real-time without the usual transfer bottlenecks.

    “Our mission with this service is to give crypto communities an easy way in and out of the Web3 space,” said Michael Stroev, CEO of Venga. “Whether you're a new investor or a DeFi maxi living off decentralized protocols, eventually you’ll need to cash out into Euros or get funds in. We’re here to make that process efficient, secure, and accessible.”

    In addition, Venga enhances financial control by enabling users to hold Euros in-app, allowing immediate access to crypto markets whenever needed. The use of a dedicated IBAN for each account adds a layer of reliability and clarity for users conducting transfers, reducing the chance of disruptions or delays from banks.

    Venga’s move comes amid rising demand in Europe for user-friendly and compliant fiat on- and off-ramps. The Euro accounts are now available to users across the EU (excluding Croatia and Bulgaria), as well as in Liechtenstein and Norway.

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption
