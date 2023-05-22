VardexPay Introduces Electronic Wallet for Crypto and Fiat Assets

VardexPay, a novel multi-platform digital wallet, attempts to merge the benefits of cryptocurrencies and fiat-based payment systems.

VardexPay launches simple crypto and fiat wallet

Launched in early Q1, 2023, VardexPay is a crypto- and fiat-oriented digital wallet designed for the secure, confidential and cost-efficient storage, conversion, transfer and sending of various assets. The platform works with no KYC; nothing but a valid email address is required to register a new account on VardexPay.

There are no limits for accounts on VardexPay. Every user can deposit and operate any amount of digital and fiat assets with no tiers, verification and so on. As such, VardexPay prioritizes seamless operations for all supported currencies.

Its exchange module supports one-click cross-asset conversion between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), Tron (TRX) and XRP, as well as with the largest stablecoin by market capitalization, U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT).

Besides that, the exchange supports all major fiat currencies, such as the U.S. Dollar (USD), Euro (EUR), Indian Rupee (INR), Turkish Lira (TRY) and so on. Cross-currency conversion can be authorized in one click that makes working with VardexPay suitable even for newbies in crypto and digital money.

Secure funds management for businesses and individuals

Besides attractive and intuitive payment instruments for individuals, VardexPay offers a large toolkit of integrations for crypto-friendly businesses. Namely, through VardexPay, entrepreneurs can start accepting money from various payment systems and convert them to crypto easily.

VardexPay is integrated with Qiwi, Visa, Mastercard, ECOM and other mainstream payments processors. Besides that, on VardexPay, a large toolkit of peer-to-peer exchange opportunities is available for CIS, Europe and Asia residents.

VardexPay invites businesses to integrate its module as a payment button. All of VardexPay's partners — major payment systems and methods, including credit cards, e-wallets and bank transfers — become available for the website that operates its button.

For tech-savvy users and web developers, VardexPay offers API integration tooling. In a few lines of code, VardexPay can be integrated into the codebase of e-commerce platforms, digital stores, paygates and so on.

While using B2B services by VardexPay, traders and entrepreneurs can track the statistics of their gateways online with 100% real-time updates. All reporting and analytics data can be visualized and submitted by request. This opportunity is set to allow entrepreneurs to closely monitor key metrics of their firms in real time, optimizing processes and improving financial results.

Affiliate program by VardexPay offers lucrative bonuses

In Web3, building decent products starts from a solid and passionate community. This is why VardexPay launched a multi-level affiliate program to reward supporters for spreading the word about the services and opportunities it unlocks for the digital payments scene.

As of today, three levels of bonus programs are available. Participants in affiliate programs can get rewards every time their referrals confirm cross-asset conversion or transactions on VardexPay.

A 3.5% bonus is available for those who referred up to five users, a 5.5% bonus is offered to those who bring in six to fifteen new users, while 10% is awarded to users with fifteen or more referrals.

In the coming months, the VardexPay team is going to develop new instruments, analyze feedback from the first cohort of users and enrich the tooling of the app with extended functionality.