VanEck Rolls Out First Cryptocurrency ETF in Europe

Thu, 05/06/2021 - 13:54
Yuri Molchan
VanEch has released the first exchange-traded fund in the EU that offers exposure to companies working with blockchain and crypto
The news has been spread about VanEck investment company launching an ETF that tracks the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index that has been launched recently.

It tracks the performance of the biggest and most liquid companies in the segment of digital assets.

DAPP to track new crypto company performance index

The company now offers its customers to bet on its new product, the VanEck Vectors Digital Assets Equity UCITS ETF (DAPP). It has been listed on the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse.

The total expense ratio is 0.65 percent.

The MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, whose performance DAPP tracks, includes almost 30 companies that operate in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries.

Each of the entities included in the new index makes a minimum of 50 percent of their income from projects to do with digital assets, such as crypto exchanges, crypto miners and payment companies.

According to Garbor Gurbacs, the digital assets director at VanEck, this new product is for customers who avoid making any direct investments in cryptocurrencies as such.

