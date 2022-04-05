VanEck Adds LUNA to Its Range of Crypto ETPs

VanEck's director of crypto, Gabor Gurbacs, has taken to Twitter to announce the launch of a new, Terra-based ETP in the European Union.
LUNA joins VanEck's ETP range
He tweeted that LUNA has been added to the family of VanEck exchange-traded products, with MV Index Solutions providing the index the new ETP is based on. He has also sent congratulations to the Terra team and Terra co-founder Do Kwon.
Today @vaneck_eu welcomes #Terra/#Luna￼ 🌕 in the VanEck family of ETPs. @MVISIndices is happy to provide the underlying index. Innovation, institutional adoption and growth continues in the space. Congrats @stablekwon, @MarcGoldich and @terra_money team! cc: @JanvanEck3,@zhusu pic.twitter.com/yvX9N2VdOJ— Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) April 5, 2022
Two years ago, MV Index Solutions granted VanEck a license to use its MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin VWAP Close index (MVBTCV) to launch the fund's Bitcoin ETN.
VanEck is the largest global investor manager that manages more than $60 billion in crypto assets and runs a series of crypto ETPs. In December 2021, the company filed to establish an exchange-traded fund that would track the performance of the Global Digital Asset Mining index.