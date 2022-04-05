VanEck Adds LUNA to Its Range of Crypto ETPs

Terra has been added to the list of ETPs launched by VanEck

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

VanEck's director of crypto, Gabor Gurbacs, has taken to Twitter to announce the launch of a new, Terra-based ETP in the European Union.

LUNA joins VanEck's ETP range

He tweeted that LUNA has been added to the family of VanEck exchange-traded products, with MV Index Solutions providing the index the new ETP is based on. He has also sent congratulations to the Terra team and Terra co-founder Do Kwon.

Two years ago, MV Index Solutions granted VanEck a license to use its MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin VWAP Close index (MVBTCV) to launch the fund's Bitcoin ETN.

VanEck is the largest global investor manager that manages more than $60 billion in crypto assets and runs a series of crypto ETPs. In December 2021, the company filed to establish an exchange-traded fund that would track the performance of the Global Digital Asset Mining index.