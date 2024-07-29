VALR Crypto Exchange Launches Solana Summer Event With 300 SOL in Prizes

Advertisement

VALR, a mainstream cryptocurrency spot and futures trading platform, invites all crypto enthusiasts to join Solana Summer, a massive community campaign. With no need to fill out registration forms or pass extra KYC checks, traders are able to share the 300 SOL prize pool.

VALR starts Solana Summer events with 300 SOL in rewards pool

VALR, a global crypto trading platform, shares the details of its upcoming Solana Summer community campaign. The hotly anticipated event will be happening from Aug. 1 to Sept. 31, 2024; the aggregated rewards pool is capped at 300 SOL in prizes and lucky airdrops for participants.

Cooking up a lil something for summer 🌞 pic.twitter.com/HrNkDkpR00 — VALR (@VALRdotcom) July 29, 2024

This event is expected to make VALR one of the go-to trading hubs for the Solana (SOL) community, as well as for the audience of the rest of SPL tokens native to the Solana ecosystem.

Over the course of the Solana Summer, VALR will be distributing 300 SOL in rewards and lucky airdrops. Each day, one lucky participant will be gifted 1 SOL. Additionally, top traders across spot, futures and combined volume rankings will be sharing significant prize pools in weekly distributions.

As a grand finale, the top five traders by combined volume will share a final reward pool of 100 SOL, which is equal to almost $19,000 in current prizes.

Ben Caselin, CMO at VALR, is excited to invite all cryptocurrency enthusiasts to compete for prizes in the Solana Summer 2024 event on his platform:

We are excited to bring this Solana Summer activity to our user base. This initiative was organised with accessibility in mind, ensuring everyone has an opportunity to benefit. Solana Summer on VALR is inclusive of traders of all levels, while also being highly rewarding for top traders.

Solana Summer on VALR coincides with several significant in-person events in South Africa and Asia, along with special Solana-related podcasts and online events featuring notable founders in the Solana ecosystem, key opinion leaders (KOLs) and the trading community.

All major Solana-based tokens are eligible: See full list

The organizers highlighted that there is no extra registration requirements for Solana Summer: every participant can just trade SOL or Solana-based cryptos and be eligible for a lucky draw.

The VALR team announced a wide range of tokens eligible for activities with rewards. In the spot section, it includes SOL/USDC, SOL/USDT, SOL/ZAR, JUP/USDT, BOME/USDT, PYTH/USDT, W/USDT and WIF/USDT while with the Simple Buy/Sel module, NEON, JITO, SOL, JUP, BOME, PYTH, W, WIF and BONK traders are welcome.

Also, futures pairs SOL/USDT-perp, 1MBONK/USDT-perp and WIF/USDT-perp are eligible for distributions and games.

In order to ensure fair and inclusive competition, traders will be ranked on the Solana Summer Leaderboard, and rewards will be distributed according to these public rankings.