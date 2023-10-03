Validation Cloud Web3 Platform Completes SOC 2 Audit

Validation Cloud Web3 infrastructure provider becomes one of first companies in crypto to complete stringent standardized audit

Validation Cloud advances the level of compliance to make its node APIs and staking platform more attractive for individuals and cryptocurrency enterprise owners.

Validation Cloud has completed SOC 2 audit

Web3 infrastructure innovators Validation Cloud shared the details of its successful completion of a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type I audit, conducted by third-party firm Sensiba. The company made SOC2 a core priority of its roadmap, Validation Cloud's official statement says.

This major accomplishment reinforces Validation Cloud's commitment to guaranteeing unmatched safety, availability and confidentiality for its users and partners, bringing enterprise-grade infrastructure to the Web3 scene globally.

By Q4, 2023, only a tiny fraction of Web3 infrastructure providers managed to complete SOC 2 audit of Type 1. As such, the achievement of Validation Cloud is of paramount importance to the entire segment of dApps.

Validation Cloud's CTO Andrew McFarlane is excited about the opportunities this new status unlocks for his platform and all of its clients across various blockchains:

Our primary focus is delivering an exceptional customer experience and our SOC 2 compliance is a reflection of this focus. We’re proud to be one of the few SOC 2 compliant node API and staking infrastructure providers, delivering Web3 connectivity that is highly performant, reliable, and secure.

Validation Cloud offers powerful and feature-rich products for various use cases in the spheres of staking, node and data-as-a-service applications.

Why is SOC 2 certification crucial for Web3?

Per the estimations of the Validation Cloud team, SOC 2 is critical in Web3 for two distinct reasons. First, in order to bring traditional enterprises into Web3, the industry must match Web2 in both performance and standards. Second, the promise of decentralized ecosystems and applications hinges on data privacy and security.

Validation Cloud’s approach matches Web2 standards, while delivering Web3-native tech designs and components. This posture makes it easy for Web2 and Web3 enterprises alike to work with Validation Cloud.

As such, the solutions by Validation Cloud will be of particular importance for achieving Web3/Web2 synergy.