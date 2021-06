The FBI was able to track down the cryptocurrency transactions linked to the Colonial Pipeline hackers

The multi-million dollar Bitcoin ransom paid to the hackers who orchestrated the attack on the Colonial Pipeline has been partially recovered by the U.S. authorities, CNN reports.



As reported by U.Today, the hackers received a cool $5 million worth of crypto before the pipeline system became operational again.

Coupled with similar ransomware incidents, the Colonial Pipeline has made cryptocurrency’s role in ransomware a national security issue. A recent op-ed in The Wall Street Journal is calling for a blanket ban on all digital assets to fight such attacks The United States Department of Justice will hold a press conference at 3:15 pm ET.