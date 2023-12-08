Advertisement
AD

Uphold Enters XRP Custody Scene, Here's What This Means

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Uphold launched its new self-custody solution for XRP
Fri, 12/08/2023 - 12:48
Uphold Enters XRP Custody Scene, Here's What This Means
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cryptocurrency trading platform Uphold has entered the XRP custody scene with the launch of "Uphold Vault." Uphold announced this on its official X page, confirming that the new custody service is a self-assisted custody solution that will guarantee bank-grade protection for users round the clock. 

Advertisement

Related
XRP Eyes Biggest Jump Amid Uphold and Ripple Linkup, Here's Reason

The Uphold Vault product is designed as a one-stop shop to meet the needs of its users. The exchange said Uphold Vault users can access the benefits of self-custody and access to instant trading. Among the features offered by the new custody service is the assisted key replacement feature for an added layer of security.

Per its design, Uphold Vault comes with three keys, two of which are made available to the account owner, while the platform safeguards the third one. Irrespective of this structure, Uphold never controls anything that relates to the user’s account to model the core ethos of a custody solutions provider.

The concept of not-your-keys, not-your-crypto became prominent with the collapse of the FTX Derivatives Exchange last year. The advocacy for self-custodial solutions grew, and centralized platforms have been making a sharp pivot to disrupt this space. Binance also recently launched its Web3 wallet for the same reason as Uphold.

Tough competition for Xumm

The launch of Uphold Vault will provide tough competition to the XRP ecosystem’s dominant self-custodial wallet, Xumm

Related
XRPL Wallet Xumm Boosts XRP Payment With Apple Pay Integration

While Uphold Vault is only supportive of XRP at this time and Xumm has a wider array of support, the link of the former to the centralized platform positions it in a good spot to outwit the latter in the long run.

Uphold sits at a critical point in the XRP ecosystem, offering rewards to holders of the currency to drive engagement, liquidity and protocol usage as a whole. With plans to add more digital currencies over time, the Uphold Vault is billed to become a dominant noncustodial force in the XRP and Web3.0 outfit.

#XRP
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Crypto Exchange Gate.io Releases Web3 Wallet: Review
2023/12/08 12:47
Crypto Exchange Gate.io Releases Web3 Wallet: Review
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image 673 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Outflows From Binance as Epic Airdrop Continues
2023/12/08 12:47
673 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Outflows From Binance as Epic Airdrop Continues
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Solana (SOL) Adds 15% to Yearly Gains With Robust Ascent
2023/12/08 12:47
Solana (SOL) Adds 15% to Yearly Gains With Robust Ascent
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Uphold Enters XRP Custody Scene, Here's What This Means
Uphold Enters XRP Custody Scene, Here's What This Means
Crypto Exchange Gate.io Releases Web3 Wallet: Review
Crypto Exchange Gate.io Releases Web3 Wallet: Review
673 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Outflows From Binance as Epic Airdrop Continues
673 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Outflows From Binance as Epic Airdrop Continues
Solana (SOL) Adds 15% to Yearly Gains With Robust Ascent
Solana (SOL) Adds 15% to Yearly Gains With Robust Ascent
Binance Founder CZ Can't Exit US: SEC Veteran John Reed Stark Shares His Insight
Binance Founder CZ Can't Exit US: SEC Veteran John Reed Stark Shares His Insight
XRP Hits Emergency Brakes, What Happened With Price?
XRP Hits Emergency Brakes, What Happened With Price?
DOGE Price up 5.5% as 64 Million Dogecoin Moved to Coinbase
DOGE Price up 5.5% as 64 Million Dogecoin Moved to Coinbase
3 Reasons to Be Bullish on Chainlink (LINK)
3 Reasons to Be Bullish on Chainlink (LINK)
Elon Musk Has Important Message for Cryptocurrency Holders
Elon Musk Has Important Message for Cryptocurrency Holders
SHIB Price Erases Zero, But There's a Catch Worth 129 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens
SHIB Price Erases Zero, But There's a Catch Worth 129 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens
Show all
Advertisement
AD