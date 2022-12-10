XRPL Wallet XUMM Teases Merchant App, Brings Fiat Paygates to France, UK

Developed by XRPL Labs, XUMM is the largest and the most popular non-custodial wallet for the XRP cryptocurrency. After launching fiat support in the Netherlands, it is ready to expand to new European countries.

XUMM Wallet adds fiat paygates for UK, France customers

According to a statement shared by XUMM developers on Twitter, its fiat on- and off-ramps will be available for users in France and United Kingdom soon. This upgrade becomes possible thanks to a collaboration with leading fintech heavyweights.

We recently launched Xumm Onramp/Offramp Fiat<>XRP in The Netherlands 🇳🇱 We will soon add the UK 🇬🇧 & France 🇫🇷.



But we can't do this alone. We worked with @btcdirect & @BanxaOfficial to add Onramp/Offramp for many more countries at once. BTC Direct for the EU 🇪🇺 & Banxa for 🌎 pic.twitter.com/WSKQ6CnCdc — Xumm Wallet (@XummWallet) December 8, 2022

Namely, the integrations in the European Union are executed through BTC Direct, a Netherlands-based veteran cryptocurrency broker operating since 2013. Global fiat-to-crypto transfers are handled by Banxa, a global fintech platform and a long-term partner of industry leaders like Binance, KuCoin, Ledger, Trezor, Huobi and others.

The team explained that the users of XUMM Pro can also utilize native fiat on- and off-ramps; one year subscription minimum is required for this premium service.

Services by BTC Direct and Banxa do not require XUMM users to order a Pro tariff plan. Euro and U.S. Dollars are accepted by both providers, the statement says.

XUMM Retail application is in making

The XUMM team is going to partner with GateHub to add support for their stablecoins on XRP Ledger. As covered by U.Today previously, XUMM has been providing fiat-to-crypto purchasing services in the Netherlands since early 2022.

Commenting on the release, some users noticed XUMM Retail, a project focused on integrating XUMM instruments into e-commerce platforms of crypto-friendly merchants.

PoS terminals, digital payment services and e-commerce retail applications will be three key areas for XUMM Retail. XRPL Labs head Wietse Wind confirmed that the development of such an application is in progress.