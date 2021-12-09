Tyson Fury Awkwardly Promotes Floki Inu, Faces Backlash

News
Thu, 12/09/2021 - 06:33
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Tyson Fury’s low-effort promotional video has attracted criticism from his fans
Tyson Fury Awkwardly Promotes Floki Inu, Faces Backlash
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has faced criticism for touting Dogecoin offshoot Floki Inu on Twitter.

In a promotional video, the famed British boxer is reading lines off a script in a hoodie embellished with the logo of the meme coin, telling his two million followers about the partnerships that the crypto project has secured.

Fury then awkwardly screams “Valhalla” at the end of the clip, referring to Floki Inu’s gaming metaverse that is currently being developed by the team.

Some Twitter users called the low-effort video borderline “embarrassing.”  Fury even struggled to pronounce the name of the cryptocurrency correctly, showing little to no genuine interest in the Elon Musk-inspired cryptocurrency and its marketing blitz.        

Related
Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu to Start Trading on Bitstamp
Others pointed out that almost everyone, including one of the richest boxers, has its price.

CoinCorner CEO Danny Scott slammed Fury for pushing his fans “into losing money.”  

In November 2018, American boxer Floyd Mayweather was charged by the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission with shilling Centra’s initial coin offering on Twitter.

During this bull run, many athletes have once again jumped on the opportunity to cash in on the crypto craze. Last month, Spanish footballer Andrés Iniesta appeared in the crosshairs of the country’s finance regulator after promoting crypto exchange Binance on Twitter without disclosing his payment.

#Floki Inu
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Safle Multi-Chain Identity Wallet Secures $4 Million in Private Funding Round
12/09/2021 - 14:00
Safle Multi-Chain Identity Wallet Secures $4 Million in Private Funding Round
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image EOS DeFi Platform Hacked, $5 Million in Users' Funds Stolen
12/09/2021 - 13:57
EOS DeFi Platform Hacked, $5 Million in Users' Funds Stolen
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image MicroStrategy Buys Another $84 Million Worth of Bitcoin
12/09/2021 - 13:17
MicroStrategy Buys Another $84 Million Worth of Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya