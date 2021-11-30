Floki Inu to Be Promoted on Burj Khalifa

Floki Inu, a cryptocurrency project inspired by Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu dog, is ramping up its marketing efforts.
#FLOKI LOCKS DOWN THE BURJ KHALIFA— Floki Inu (@RealFlokiInu) November 30, 2021
In what will be a landmark campaign symbolic of our strategic intent to dominate the Middle East, $FLOKI will have a massive display on the Burj Khalifa on the 3rd of December, 2021 - at 8:40PM Dubai time/4:40PM UTC. pic.twitter.com/y9090nbt7s
Its team has just announced that the token will be promoted on the Burj Khalifa, the legendary skyscraper in Dubai that remains the world’s tallest building.
The advertising campaign is meant to help Floki Inu gain a footing in the Middle East.
In a first for the Burj Khalifa, it will be displaying the word “cryptocurrency,” further legitimizing the industry.
The cryptocurrency project, which competes with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, has also partnered with several football clubs.
Floki Inu also came under severe criticism for taking over London’s transportation system with its aggressive ads.