Floki Inu to Be Promoted on Burj Khalifa

Floki Inu, a cryptocurrency project inspired by Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu dog, is ramping up its marketing efforts.

#FLOKI LOCKS DOWN THE BURJ KHALIFA



In what will be a landmark campaign symbolic of our strategic intent to dominate the Middle East, $FLOKI will have a massive display on the Burj Khalifa on the 3rd of December, 2021 - at 8:40PM Dubai time/4:40PM UTC. pic.twitter.com/y9090nbt7s — Floki Inu (@RealFlokiInu) November 30, 2021

Its team has just announced that the token will be promoted on the Burj Khalifa, the legendary skyscraper in Dubai that remains the world’s tallest building.



The advertising campaign is meant to help Floki Inu gain a footing in the Middle East.