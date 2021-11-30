Floki Inu to Be Promoted on Burj Khalifa

Floki Inu, a cryptocurrency project inspired by Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu dog, is ramping up its marketing efforts.

Its team has just announced that the token will be promoted on the Burj Khalifa, the legendary skyscraper in Dubai that remains the world’s tallest building.

The advertising campaign is meant to help Floki Inu gain a footing in the Middle East.

The coin’s logo will be projected onto the 2,722-feet tall skyscraper on Dec. 3 in the middle of the UAE's main National Day celebrations.

In a first for the Burj Khalifa, it will be displaying the word “cryptocurrency,” further legitimizing the industry.

The cryptocurrency project, which competes with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, has also partnered with several football clubs.    

Floki Inu also came under severe criticism for taking over London’s transportation system with its aggressive ads.

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

