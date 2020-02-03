Two Seasoned Crypto Analysts Predict Tezos (XTZ) to Rise Soon

While Bitcoin (BTC) is at a crossroads, some major analysts show optimism about the progress of top altcoins. There’s one coin they have found particularly bullish.

Traders of Crypto Twitter have named their hand-picked altcoins to buy this week. It looks like Tezos (XTZ) may perform well.

Tezos (XTZ) is a must-have

Seasoned trader and certified technical analyst Crypto Birb asked his followers which assets they would buy for the next week. Among all major altcoins, he recommended longing Texos (XTZ), Litecoin (LTC) and Ethereum (ETH).



I am bullish on majors$ETH $LTC $XMR $DASH $TRX $XRP $LINK $EOS $XTZ $XLM

Which one u think is best?



My must haves:$XTZ $LTC $ETH

Source: https://twitter.com/crypto_birb/status/1224022338552897537



Today, another well-known crypto analyst @filbfilb added that Tezos is in his ‘bag’. He is bullish on both XTZ/BTC and XTZ/USD pairs.

Where’s the target?

Mr. Filbfilb researched the latest Tezos (XTZ) surge and predicts that it may rise by 60% to 2.41 USD per coin. On the other hand, if the bearish scenario plays out, the price may drop to .76 USD.