Two Avalanche (AVAX) DeFis Hacked in One Day

Fri, 02/17/2023 - 15:14
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Dexible and Platypus DeFis drained by attackers; will hackers return funds to affected teams?
Two Avalanche (AVAX) DeFis Hacked in One Day
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Today, Feb. 17, 2023, two decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols on Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain were attacked by malefactors. It looks like on-chain researchers managed to find at least one hacker.

One day, two attacks

At around 11:05 a.m. UTC, cryptocurrency security firm PeckShield posted an alert about a possible DeFi hack. Dexible, a multi-blockchain algorithmic trading DeFi protocol that has versions on Ethereum (ETH), Avalanche (AVAX), Poly Network (POLY), BNB Chain (BSC) and so on, lost over $1.5 million due to vulnerability in its codebase.

The vulnerability was found in a swap router contract. The attacker immediately started laundering funds through Tornado Cash (TORN) mixer. Per the first post-mortem released a few minutes ago, the actual size of losses is yet to be calculated:

This allowed the hacker to steal funds from any wallet that had an unspent spend approval on the contract.

Right now, the team is working on a recovery plan. All contracts are paused. Yesterday, the team invited all users to migrate to a new version of smart contract.

Also, Platypus, an Avalanche-based decentralized stablecoin protocol, suffered from an $8.5 million attack. Malefactors managed to organize a flash loan attack; the USP stablecoin of the project dropped below $0.5.  In a collaboration with Tether Limited, the team managed to freeze the funds on the attacker's USDT account.

ZachXBT comes to the rescue: Platypus attacker might be found

Right now, the team is in talks with Binance and Circle to lock the rest of the attackers' loot.

Seasoned cryptocurrency researcher ZachXBT assists the team of DeFi in recovering the funds. He claimed that he discovered the Twitter account of the attacker. The attacker might be using domain retlqw.eth ENS.

Following this statement, retlqw.eth deactivated both its Twitter and Instagram accounts. However, ZachXBT managed to offer him a bug bounty on behalf of the Platypus team.

#Avalanche News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Here's What Makes Bitcoin (BTC) NFTs Ordinals Different
02/18/2023 - 14:55
Here's What Makes Bitcoin (BTC) NFTs Ordinals Different
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ripple v. SEC: Crypto Lawyer Answers Critic on Basis of Lawsuit
02/18/2023 - 14:18
Ripple v. SEC: Crypto Lawyer Answers Critic on Basis of Lawsuit
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image MakerDAO Co-Founder Mushegian Left 'Principles' of His Latest DeFi
02/18/2023 - 14:02
MakerDAO Co-Founder Mushegian Left 'Principles' of His Latest DeFi
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Here's What Makes Bitcoin (BTC) NFTs Ordinals Different
Here's What Makes Bitcoin (BTC) NFTs Ordinals Different
Ripple v. SEC: Crypto Lawyer Answers Critic on Basis of Lawsuit
Ripple v. SEC: Crypto Lawyer Answers Critic on Basis of Lawsuit
MakerDAO Co-Founder Mushegian Left 'Principles' of His Latest DeFi
MakerDAO Co-Founder Mushegian Left 'Principles' of His Latest DeFi
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 18
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 18
Cardano (ADA): Trust Wallet Announces New Release for Users in Wake of Valentine Upgrade
Cardano (ADA): Trust Wallet Announces New Release for Users in Wake of Valentine Upgrade
No, Bitcoin (BTC) Not Controlled by Five People: CoinShares Debunks Toxic Narrative
No, Bitcoin (BTC) Not Controlled by Five People: CoinShares Debunks Toxic Narrative
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots Major Turning Points on Bitcoin (BTC) Chart
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots Major Turning Points on Bitcoin (BTC) Chart
Bitcoin (BTC) Remains Best for Unstable Times, but There's Catch: 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author
Bitcoin (BTC) Remains Best for Unstable Times, but There's Catch: 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author
Chinese Coins Narrative Gains Steam: Check Out These Altcoins
Chinese Coins Narrative Gains Steam: Check Out These Altcoins
Shiba Inu Token LEASH Gets New Listing, Trading Volume Skyrockets 913%
Shiba Inu Token LEASH Gets New Listing, Trading Volume Skyrockets 913%
Show all