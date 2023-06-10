TrueUSD (TUSD) Stablecoin Briefly Loses Dollar Peg After This Announcement: Details

Sat, 06/10/2023 - 12:10
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Binance-backed TUSD stablecoin briefly loses dollar peg
TrueUSD (TUSD) Stablecoin Briefly Loses Dollar Peg After This Announcement: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

TrueUSD (TUSD), the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, briefly lost its peg earlier today. Peckshield Alert shared a TUSD chart that showed the moment TUSD deviated from its dollar parity and printed a long red candlewick.

In the process, TUSD fell beneath its one-dollar peg to reach lows near $0.9951 before recovering. At the time of writing, TUSD goes for $0.9984.

In recent hours, TrueUSD announced that TUSD mints via Prime Trust are paused until further notice. It adds that TUSD minting and redemption services remain unaffected and will continue to operate as usual as long as its partnership with other banking institutions remains intact.

Likewise, the ability to mint and redeem TUSD tokens will not be impacted by these changes.

In 2018, TrueUSD announced its partnership with professional trust companies, including Alliance Trust Company of Nevada and Prime Trust, to manage the escrow accounts that hold the TrueUSD collateral.

TrueUSD saw immense growth in the earlier part of the year after Binance's BUSD stablecoin saw a regulatory crackdown in the U.S. In late February, Binance minted $130 million worth of TUSD within a week.

Prime Trust under acquisition

Prime Trust has recently been the subject of discussion, with some online speculation suggesting that the firm might be facing insolvency.

This might have informed the move by TrueUSD to suspend TUSD mints via the company.  According to recent reports, cryptocurrency custody firm BitGo has reached a preliminary agreement to buy Prime Trust.

An official blog post discloses that BitGo has signed a non-binding term sheet to acquire 100% of the equity of Prime Core Technologies, Inc., the parent company of Prime Trust. Prime Trust's Nevada Trust Company will join BitGo's existing global network of regulated trust companies in South Dakota, New York, Germany and Switzerland.

article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Ethereum Leads Altcoin Sell-Offs as Liquidations Hit Weekly High: Details
06/10/2023 - 11:52
Ethereum Leads Altcoin Sell-Offs as Liquidations Hit Weekly High: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps 4,181%, How Might This Help Price?
06/10/2023 - 09:28
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps 4,181%, How Might This Help Price?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Cardano Founder Wants Truce With XRP Community
06/10/2023 - 09:10
Cardano Founder Wants Truce With XRP Community
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin