Tron (TRX) Blockchain Breaks into Prediction Markets: Prosper Partnership Announced

Decentralized prediction market ecosystem, Prosper, goes live on Tron (TRX), shares details of benefits for TRX holders

Non-custodial cross-chain prediction markets platform and hedging service, Prosper, shares the details of its partnership with Tron (TRX) blockchain. With this integration, a new use case will be added to Tron Foundation's ecosystem of decentralized financial protocols (DeFis).

Bringing prediction markets to the Tron ecosystem

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Prosper platform has entered a long-term partnership with Tron (TRX) blockchain. Within this framework, the platform will address the problems of liquidity and cross-chain interoperability.

Merging liquidity from multiple blockchains, Prosper offers its customers a high APR and impressive free insurance fund. It also delivered a number of unique functions in the sphere of prediction markets.

Namely, Prosper implemented bet insurance and crypto-to-fiat payment channels. It also allows crypto enthusiasts to create their own short-term prediction markets with leveraged positions.

Iva Wisher, cofounder of Prosper.so, stresses that the Tron partnership is one more step in Prosper's adoption in the DeFi segment:

TRON is one of the fastest growing DeFI platforms in the Blockchain market. They have one of the biggest and most active communities in the entire crypto space. This partnership with TRON is an extension of Prosper's efforts to collaborate with the biggest players of the DeFi world.

Special benefits for TRX holders

This collaboration will significantly increase the exposure of TRX holders to prediction market services. They will be able to utilize TRX as the basic prediction token for all of Prosper's instruments.

Also, TRX price prediction markets will go live on other blockchains, so the injection of new liquidity is in sight for Tron supporters.

Founder of TRON and CEO of BitTorrent Justin Sun praises this new partnership:

Partnering with the top DeFi projects is integral to TRON's initiative to be All In on DeFi and is contributing to the meteoric rise of our booming DeFi ecosystem.

The Prosper team adds that all TRX-based prediction markets will be decentralized due to the integration of TRON-native JustLink oracle price feeds.