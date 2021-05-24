Tron to Release First Native IDO Platform in BSCPad Partnership: Details

Tron Foundation (TRX) shared the details of its partnership with BSCPad, tokensale platform on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Why is this crucial for Tron?

Tron Foundation (TRX) is ready to unveil its first-ever platform for initial DEX offerings, TRONPAD. This product will go live as a result of Tron's collaboration with BSCPad, a popular tokensale launchpad on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

IDOs go to Tron (TRX): Tron Foundation teases TRONPAD release

According to the official press release by the Tron Foundation (TRX), Tron is going to launch its own platform for decentralized tokensales, TRONPAD. The IDO concept gained particular traction during the ongoing crypto bullrun.

Image by BSCPad

To let all fair and promising cryptocurrency projects raise funds in a decentralized manner, the Tron (TRX) team has entered a strategic partnership with BSCPad, one of the most popular IDO launchpads in the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem.

TRONPad will share the ideology of BSCPad, i.e., it will strive to let every crypto enthusiast participate in tokensales, not only "one percent of fat cats."

Justin Sun, founder of TRON and CEO of BitTorrent, emphasized the importance of the initial decentralized offering as a novel way to facilitate tokensales for early-stage products:

The BSCPad team is very strong and knowledgeable, they consist of some of the top players in the space. We are looking forward to taking this collaboration to new heights. As the hyperadoption of crypto continues to explode, TRONPAD will serve as a fair IDO platform for projects launching on the TRON blockchain.

"Predictable and provable" system for decentralized tokensales

Top-notch representatives of BSCPad stated that they are thrilled to enter a partnership with the Tron Foundation:

We are very happy to be collaborating with the TRON team to build the first ever native IDO platform on one of the largest blockchain networks. We believe that providing users with a predictable and provably fair system gives users the proper incentives to accumulate and hold tokens and support each and every project launched.

As on BSCPad, potential participants in IDOs will be organized into "tiers" according to the maximum allocation allowed for this or that group of users.

BSCPad activity contributed to the exponential growth of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem. Since its inception in March 2021, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) witnessed 21 million new wallets registered.