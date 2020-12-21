Tron Launches New Version of DLive Protocol, Teases New BitTorrent Website

Justin Sun, founder of Tron and CEO of BitTorrent, made this announcement on latest BitTorrentX Product Release virtual conference

During the recent Link the Future: BitTorrentX Product Release virtual conference on Dec. 16, 2020, Mr. Sun unveiled BitTorrentX's new website and upgraded version of DLive video streaming platform.

Tron will launch new DLive Protocol within BitTorrentX

Tron's BitTorrentX Product Release Virtual Conference was held online and viewed by 125,000 people from 25 countries. First, Mr. Sun presented a brand new website for Tron's ecosystem, BitTorrentX. It unites BitTorrent peer-to-peer data storage, DLive video streaming platform, BitTorrent File System (BTFS) and BTT token.

But the most imporant announcement of the conference was dedicated to the DLive decentralized video protocol for streaming. It was shared that DLive will be released in a new version as a result of multi-year R&D. With its updated peer-to-peer technology, streamers can interact with each other in a new way while streaming from anywhere at low cost.

Instead of passively consuming video content, viewers can launch their own nodes to assist in distributing and sharing video streams.

Mr. Sun claimed that many more related peer-to-peer initiatives can go live on Tron (TRX) blockchain with the integration of DLive's upgraded version.

Important year for Tron Foundation

The DLive team believes that the new release may attract users of existing video streaming platforms due to technical and tokenomic advances. The process of migration will be smooth and seamless, Anthony Wade, engineering manager at DLive Protocol, says:

DLive Protocol adds a new way to distribute your live stream at the end of your existing workflow. We currently target users of all live streaming services who utilize Open Broadcaster Software (OBS Studio) and simply add a new target for their output RTMP stream. So, as a streamer, you can use the same setup and production workflow that you use today.

The DLive platform leverages the potential of decentralized entertainment. This segment is crucial for the progress of the sphere as a whole, Justin Sun adds:

I truly believe that decentralized entertainment is the next big step in blockchain mass adoption.Together with the BitTorrent and DLive teams, we look forward to bringing disruptive innovations to the digital entertainment space, and create value for all.

Tron Foundation achieved many milestones in turbulent 2020. For instance, the amount of USDT on Tron surged above $6 billion in equivalent. In a partnership with BitGo payments processor, Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and Wrapped Ethereum (WETH) were launched on Tron.

Also, popular DeFi Ampleforth (AMPL) is going to launch its own Tron-based version.