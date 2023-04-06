Top Trader Dumbfounded by Dogecoin's Underwhelming Rally

Top trader CryptoDonAlt recently took to Twitter to express his astonishment at Dogecoin's lack of a second rally

Top trader CryptoDonAlt recently expressed his surprise on Twitter over Dogecoin's lack of a second rally, questioning whether Elon Musk's supporters were too poor to pump the cryptocurrency or had already invested all they could.

The trader went on to discuss his recent transactions, selling Dogecoin at $0.098 and buying back at $0.091, admitting he would continue to invest until proven wrong.

This conversation comes in the wake of a massive surge in Dogecoin Google searches, which spiked by nearly 2,000% after "Dogefather" Musk changed Twitter's iconic bird logo to that of the infamous Doge meme.

The logo change led to a relatively modest 30% for the Dogecoin price. The meme coin briefly surpassed Cardano (ADA) , but it then fell back to its eighth spot.

The canine coin is currently trading at $0.09 on major spot exchanges. The meme coin is up roughly 18% over the past week.