    Top Angel Investor Takes Dig at MicroStrategy as Stock Plunges 8%

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Jason Calacanis remains ardent MicroStrategy skeptic
    Tue, 31/12/2024 - 8:07
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Jason Calacanis, one of the world's most famous angel investors, has once again taken aim at business intelligence firm MicroStrategy. 

    "MSTR has slowed down their bitcoin purchases..  and bitcoin is down… and their stock is down," he noted.

    Calacanis, who is known for his early bets on Uber, believes that investors may no longer be willing to lend MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor billions if this trend continues to persist.

    "It’s almost like these things are correlated in some way…I wonder if folks will keep lending them billions to buy bitcoin if this continues," he said.

    Calacanis also claimed that he previously invited Saylor to his podcast. However, the billionaire founder blocked him instead of accepting the invitation. 

    While Calacanis is not against owning Bitcoin, he argues that it is unreasonable to overpay for the MSTR stock, which is trading at a significant premium to net asset value (NAV). 

    The MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock is now down 45% from its record high of $543, which was recorded on Nov. 21. 

    On Monday, the MSTR stock plunged by more than 8% on Monday. This came after the company announced its eighth consecutive weekly Bitcoin purchase. This time it was $209 million, which is notably lower than the company's previous one-off Bitcoin investments. This fact was not overlooked by some media outlets, with Barron's noting in its headline that MicroStrategy is buying less and less BTC.

    Despite the recent price drop, the MSTR stock is still up by more than 340% on a year-to-date basis, vastly outperforming Bitcoin. 

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

