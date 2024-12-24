Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    No, MicroStrategy Not Selling 10 Billion Shares to Buy Bitcoin

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Bitwise exec corrects wrong notion about MicroStrategy funding moves
    Tue, 24/12/2024 - 15:49
    No, MicroStrategy Not Selling 10 Billion Shares to Buy Bitcoin
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    MicroStrategy (MSTR), the business intelligence firm, is in the news again. This time, there are speculations that the Michael Saylor-led firm plans to issue 10 billion MSTR shares to purchase an additional $3 trillion worth of Bitcoin (BTC).

    Advertisement

    Analyst dispels MicroStrategy rumors

    Jeff Park, Head of Alpha Strategies at Bitwise Asset Management, proffered reasons not to believe the speculation in a post on X. Park’s tone suggests disbelief, given the unrealistic nature of such a move, and dismisses it outright.

    Related
    Just in: MicroStrategy Buys $561 Million More Bitcoin (BTC), Announces Saylor
    Mon, 12/23/2024 - 14:00
    Just in: MicroStrategy Buys $561 Million More Bitcoin (BTC), Announces Saylor
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Primarily, the figure is staggeringly huge. To Park, it sounds absurd for a company to invest $3 trillion into an asset. Interestingly, the total market capitalization of Bitcoin currently at the market price is less than $2 trillion. Hence, pulling such a move would be almost impossible, as MicroStrategy is worth about $85 billion.

    Beyond the surface, Park also addressed critical issues among some potential investors holding back from MSTR due to the price fluctuations of BTC. He referenced a previous post explaining the fears around MSTR and its price performance relative to the crypto market.

    Bitcoin and MSTR’s valuation

    Notably, Park clarified that MicroStrategy’s heavy investment in Bitcoin makes the value of the company’s shares intrinsically tied to BTC. He noted that if MSTR should dip to zero, Bitcoin’s value will be negatively affected.

    However, he assured readers that even if Bitcoin plummets to a record low of $30,000, MSTR will still not crash to zero. 

    Related
    MicroStrategy’s Saylor Defends Buying Bitcoin Tops
    Tue, 12/24/2024 - 06:12
    MicroStrategy’s Saylor Defends Buying Bitcoin Tops
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Park highlighted that MicroStrategy has multiple capital extension strategies and additional levers to win in the broader market. This aligns with a U.Today report, where Adam Back, Blockstream CEO, maintains that MicroStrategy’s shares are cheap, believing they are undervalued.

    Furthermore, Park maintains that investors need to avoid being bearish with MSTR every time the price of Bitcoin drops. As of this writing, the BTC price was trading up by 3.95% at $97,548 in a surprising market rebound.

    #MicroStrategy #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 24, 2024 - 16:06
    SHIB Burns Collapse as Price Makes Unexpected Pivot
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 24, 2024 - 15:56
    XRP Price Turns Bull Green on Christmas Eve
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Conversational AI & Customer Experience Summit 2025 Asia
    LBank Awarded Best CEX at Crypto.News Awards 2024
    Gate Group Announces Acquisition of Coin Master Co., Ltd., Officially Entering the Japanese Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Burns Collapse as Price Makes Unexpected Pivot
    XRP Price Turns Bull Green on Christmas Eve
    No, MicroStrategy Not Selling 10 Billion Shares to Buy Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD