Tonkeeper Wallet Launches Adventure Campaign With NFT Prizes

Tonkeeper, a flagship noncustodial wallet for TON and TON-based coins, has launched a multi-phase community engagement campaign on the Community App. Tonkeeper Adventure will reward users for competing missions with exclusive NFTs and a share of a $1,000 STON prize pool provided by the largest TON DEX, STON.fi.

Starting from Sept. 5, 2024, TON ecosystem participants will be able to take part in Tonkeeper's Adventure community program. Attendees will complete tasks to obtain rewards in the form of exclusive non-fungible tokens and money prizes.

Designed to raise awareness and drive greater adoption of the TON ecosystem, Tonkeeper Adventure incentivizes participants to complete a range of challenges. The campaign will help TON users learn more about the latest features incorporated into Tonkeeper. This includes Battery, which operates as an off-chain account that pays fees on a user’s behalf when they do not have TON and Swap.

As per the statement of its team, Tonkeeper Adventure will run for three seasons, lasting three weeks each. During season one, users will be tasked with exploring the full potential of the Tonkeeper app and discovering new features. The gamified campaign will take the form of tasks that are bundled into blocks. Upon completing the first block, users will unlock the subsequent block until all three have been completed.

Users who complete season one of Tonkeeper Adventure will be awarded an exclusive Tonkeeper NFT plus a share of the $1,000 STON prize pool courtesy of STON.fi, a dominant TON-based DEX with AMM.

In addition to STON.fi, several other TON ecosystem platforms have signed up for the initiative, providing additional opportunities for users to learn and earn as the campaign progresses.

More opportunities within TON ecosystem

In return for completing simple tasks on social media and within the Tonkeeper wallet, users will be able to chart their progress through seasons one to three of Tonkeeper Adventure.

Along the way, users will discover new ways of interacting with TON applications within Tonkeeper and its powerful features for trading, gaming, sending and receiving assets.

Participants who succeed in earning all three NFTs will be eligible for special perks and bonuses, providing an added incentive to join Tonkeeper’s dynamic community and enter the campaign.