Advertisement
AD

    Tonkeeper Pro Simplifies USDT Transactions With Battery-Powered Fees

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 14/03/2025 - 15:26
    Tonkeeper Pro introduces seamless USDT TRC20 transactions, eliminating need for TRX balances
    Advertisement
    Tonkeeper Pro Simplifies USDT Transactions With Battery-Powered Fees
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    One of the most popular self-custody wallets for the TON blockchain, Tonkeeper Pro, has been updated to support USDT TRC20 transactions without charging fees in TRX. Tonkeeper Battery, an integrated system that enables users to preload credits for transaction costs powers this feature. The goal of the most recent update is to preserve a flawless user experience while streamlining USDT transactions throughout the TON and TRON ecosystems.

    Enabling seamless transactions

    On iOS and Android, Tonkeeper Battery allows users to top up their bank cards through in-app purchases and charge their wallets with TON or USDT. Once preloaded, users do not need to hold TRX because these funds are automatically subtracted for transaction fees. The CEO of Tonkeeper, Oleg Andreev, outlined the company's goal of making cryptocurrency payments easier by enabling everyone to easily and conveniently make cryptocurrency payments. 

    Article image
    Source: Tonkeeper

    Tonkeeper Pro's USDT TRC20 support allows users to transact without incurring fees from TRX, which facilitates the switch to USDT on TON. Typically, USDT transactions on the TRON network require energy and bandwidth, which can be purchased separately with TRX or subtracted from a user's available bandwidth. 

    HOT Stories
    Cardano (ADA) Faces 'Death Cross' as Bulls Seek Comeback
    Peter Schiff Warns Michael Saylor About What Will 'Eat Bitcoin'
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Drops Critical Alert, Here's Reason
    Bitcoin Back to $10,000? - Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Reveals Gloomy Prospect

    By automatically controlling transaction fees, Tonkeeper Battery removes this need and enables seamless continuous transfers. Tonkeeper Battery has enabled more than nine million transactions since its inception, highlighting its contribution to the simplification of blockchain-based payments. 

    Advertisement

    Making payment easier

    Tonkeeper Pro improves its standing as an easy-to-use payments-focused wallet that makes digital assets more accessible with the addition of USDT TRC20 support. The new feature requires users to charge their Tonkeeper Battery with the desired tokens or a bank card, enable TRC20 support and access Tonkeeper Pros settings on the desktop wallet. This update eliminates the need for TRX balances and enables direct USDT TRC20 transactions.

    A top non-custodial wallet for TON blockchain Tonkeeper provides services like TON Connect for safe Web3 integrations and Tonkeeper Battery for token and NFT transactions. With capabilities like Multi-Send Multisig Wallets, Gasless Transactions and Ledger support, Tonkeeper Pro serves sophisticated users, including DAO's and enterprises.  

    #Tonkeeper #Telegram Open Network (TON) News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 14, 2025 - 15:49
    Cardano (ADA) Faces 'Death Cross' as Bulls Seek Comeback
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 14, 2025 - 15:31
    XRP Flips Ethereum in Fully Diluted Valuation, Here's Implication
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Faces 'Death Cross' as Bulls Seek Comeback
    XRP Flips Ethereum in Fully Diluted Valuation, Here's Implication
    Peter Schiff Warns Michael Saylor About What Will 'Eat Bitcoin'
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD