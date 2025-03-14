Tonkeeper Pro Simplifies USDT Transactions With Battery-Powered Fees

Advertisement

One of the most popular self-custody wallets for the TON blockchain, Tonkeeper Pro, has been updated to support USDT TRC20 transactions without charging fees in TRX. Tonkeeper Battery, an integrated system that enables users to preload credits for transaction costs powers this feature. The goal of the most recent update is to preserve a flawless user experience while streamlining USDT transactions throughout the TON and TRON ecosystems.

Enabling seamless transactions

On iOS and Android, Tonkeeper Battery allows users to top up their bank cards through in-app purchases and charge their wallets with TON or USDT. Once preloaded, users do not need to hold TRX because these funds are automatically subtracted for transaction fees. The CEO of Tonkeeper, Oleg Andreev, outlined the company's goal of making cryptocurrency payments easier by enabling everyone to easily and conveniently make cryptocurrency payments.

Tonkeeper Pro's USDT TRC20 support allows users to transact without incurring fees from TRX, which facilitates the switch to USDT on TON. Typically, USDT transactions on the TRON network require energy and bandwidth, which can be purchased separately with TRX or subtracted from a user's available bandwidth.

By automatically controlling transaction fees, Tonkeeper Battery removes this need and enables seamless continuous transfers. Tonkeeper Battery has enabled more than nine million transactions since its inception, highlighting its contribution to the simplification of blockchain-based payments.

Advertisement

Making payment easier

Tonkeeper Pro improves its standing as an easy-to-use payments-focused wallet that makes digital assets more accessible with the addition of USDT TRC20 support. The new feature requires users to charge their Tonkeeper Battery with the desired tokens or a bank card, enable TRC20 support and access Tonkeeper Pros settings on the desktop wallet. This update eliminates the need for TRX balances and enables direct USDT TRC20 transactions.

A top non-custodial wallet for TON blockchain Tonkeeper provides services like TON Connect for safe Web3 integrations and Tonkeeper Battery for token and NFT transactions. With capabilities like Multi-Send Multisig Wallets, Gasless Transactions and Ledger support, Tonkeeper Pro serves sophisticated users, including DAO's and enterprises.