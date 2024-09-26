    Toncoin (TON) Sends Urgent Alert to Crypto Community, What to Know

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    TON issues crucial alert to crypto users ahead of key event
    Thu, 26/09/2024 - 14:03
    Toncoin (TON) Sends Urgent Alert to Crypto Community, What to Know
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    TON, The Open Network blockchain associated with Telegram, has issued an important alert to the crypto community. 

    Advertisement

    In a tweet, the TON official alerted crypto users that the TON blockchain might face a large-scale load test starting from 10:00 a.m. (UTC) on Sept. 26 as Hamster Kombat mints tokens on the blockchain. 

    In a Telegram post, TON informed validators of the expectation of an increased load on the TON blockchain, as the Hamster Kombat game project will be minting coins on the blockchain, a unique and first event of this scale for the industry. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 15% as Whales Make Big Moves
    Wed, 08/14/2024 - 14:02
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 15% as Whales Make Big Moves
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The notice is not farfetched as, in August, block production on the TON network experienced a disruption due to a heavy load attributed to DOGS token minting. The meme coin mania around DOGS caused the TON blockchain to go down twice within a 24-hour time frame, failing to produce blocks for hours.

    Hamster Kombat token launch

    Much like DOGS, Hamster Kombat has a vastly larger player base, raising some concerns around the TON blockchain. As stated, the Hamster Kombat game project has more than 100 million monthly active users, which is why there is anticipation. 

    Hamster Kombat is a Telegram-based tap-to-earn game that aims to reward players for collecting in-game coins by airdropping them real, tradable crypto tokens.

    Related
    Binance Issues Toncoin (TON) Update Alert: Details
    Mon, 08/26/2024 - 13:04
    Binance Issues Toncoin (TON) Update Alert: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Hamster Kombat's airdrop will take place on Sept. 26 on The Open Network (TON), the same day that the HMSTR token will be generated and launched on major exchanges. This follows a previous July target that passed. 

    As the expectations of increased load exist from Sept. 26 to 29, TON communicates with its validators to stay aware and in touch, and emergency actions should be implemented within an hour. They should also keep track of the status of their validator and hardware during the aforementioned dates.

    #Toncoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 26, 2024 - 13:19
    PEPE Might Clear One Zero When Price Hits 8-Week High
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Sep 26, 2024 - 12:40
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ecosystem Stunned as 24-Hour Shibarium Fees Jump Over 2,190%
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Aug 31, 2024 - 11:00
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound in September?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Webs Week 2024 Delivers an Exceptional Networking and Knowledge Exchange Experience
    BITmarkets Releases End-Year Update Highlighting Key Crypto Game-Changers for 2024
    EOS Network significantly upgrades with 1-Second Transaction Finality
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Toncoin (TON) Sends Urgent Alert to Crypto Community, What to Know
    PEPE Might Clear One Zero When Price Hits 8-Week High
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ecosystem Stunned as 24-Hour Shibarium Fees Jump Over 2,190%
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD