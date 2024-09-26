Toncoin (TON) Sends Urgent Alert to Crypto Community, What to Know

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

TON, The Open Network blockchain associated with Telegram, has issued an important alert to the crypto community.

In a tweet, the TON official alerted crypto users that the TON blockchain might face a large-scale load test starting from 10:00 a.m. (UTC) on Sept. 26 as Hamster Kombat mints tokens on the blockchain.

In a Telegram post, TON informed validators of the expectation of an increased load on the TON blockchain, as the Hamster Kombat game project will be minting coins on the blockchain, a unique and first event of this scale for the industry.

The notice is not farfetched as, in August, block production on the TON network experienced a disruption due to a heavy load attributed to DOGS token minting. The meme coin mania around DOGS caused the TON blockchain to go down twice within a 24-hour time frame, failing to produce blocks for hours.

Hamster Kombat token launch

Much like DOGS, Hamster Kombat has a vastly larger player base, raising some concerns around the TON blockchain. As stated, the Hamster Kombat game project has more than 100 million monthly active users, which is why there is anticipation.

Hamster Kombat is a Telegram-based tap-to-earn game that aims to reward players for collecting in-game coins by airdropping them real, tradable crypto tokens.

Hamster Kombat's airdrop will take place on Sept. 26 on The Open Network (TON), the same day that the HMSTR token will be generated and launched on major exchanges. This follows a previous July target that passed.

As the expectations of increased load exist from Sept. 26 to 29, TON communicates with its validators to stay aware and in touch, and emergency actions should be implemented within an hour. They should also keep track of the status of their validator and hardware during the aforementioned dates.