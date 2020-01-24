BTC
-0.87%
8320.96
ETH
-2.51%
158.54
LTC
-3.95%
52.3
EOS
-3.3%
3.456
XRP
-2.44%
0.2198
ADA
-2.77%
0.04219
NEO
-1.79%
10.42
TRX
-1.35%
0.01608
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest

Tom Lee Insists 2020 Will Be Good for Bitcoin (BTC) Despite Recent Pullback

📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Fundstrat's Tom Lee doubles down on his bullish prediction as Bitcoin (BTC) hits a snag

Tom Lee Insists 2020 Will Be Good for Bitcoin (BTC) Despite Recent Pullback
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Fundstart's Tom Lee remains bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) even after the leading cryptocurrency by market cap plunged by almost 10 percent in less than a week.    

According to his latest interview on CNBC's 'Fast Money,' Lee still believes that the halving coupled with geopolitical factors will drive the price of Bitcoin.

Must Read
John Bollinger Shares His Take on Bitcoin's (BTC) Price Action. Should Bulls Be Worried? - READ MORE

Lee struggles to get Bitcoin right   

Lee, a former JPMorgan strategist, is particularly famous in the crypto community with not so accurate BTC price predictions. 

Back in November 2017, when the cryptocurrency was the cryptocurrency was gearing up to hit a new all-time high, Lee told CNBC viewers that BTC could witness a moonshot to $100,000.

Lee could foresee the 2018 bear market and predicted that BTC could reach a new price peak by the end of the year. The same story repeated in 2019 when he called for a $40,000 price tag in 2019 when BTC was about to reach its yearly top.  

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Tank to $8,000. Can Things Get Worse for Bulls? - READ MORE

Trump killed Bitcoin's 2019 rally  

Just like the rest of the cryptocurrency community, Lee sees the upcoming halving as the key catalyst for Bitcoin. This is one of the most anticipated events in the history of BTC that will lead to miner rewards getting reduced in half, thus provoking a great change in supply and demand.    

Lee also sticks to the narrative that Bitcoin can be influenced by geopolitical issues. He particularly mentioned the high-stake 2020 presidential election in the US. 

"I think last year the White House killed the Bitcoin rally with the opposition, but with the presidential cycle underway it's not going to be in the headlines. That's bullish for Bitcoin." 

As reported by U.Today, US President Donald Trump tweeted that he wasn't a fan of Bitcoin (BTC) when BTC was sitting at $11,600 on July 12.     

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Tom Lee #Donald Trump

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website