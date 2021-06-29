Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Ink Long-Term Endorsement Deal with FTX Crypto Exchange

Celebrities from the football and modeling industries have partnered with FTX to promote the exchange to the masses and get paid in crypto and receive stake at FTX

A recently published press-release says that FTX crypto exchange, backed by FTX Trading Limited and Blockfolio, has inked a long-term endorsement partnership with Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

The celebrities will receive an equity stake at FTX Trading Limited and will both be paid in crypto as well.

Brady and Bündchen to serve as Ambassador and Advisor to FTX

According to the press-release, the famous American football quarterback Brady and Brazilian model, activist, and businesswoman Bündchen will now start cooperating with the FTX crypto exchange to play an active role in turning the status of FTX into that of the top-tier global cryptocurrency platform.

As an Ambassador for FTX, Tom Brady will be doing his best to acquaint new audiences with the FTX brands through various initiatives.

As for Gisele Bündchen, the model will become the Environmental & Social Initiatives Advisor for FTX.

Brady is excited about the partnership and he believes it is his mission to educate people on cryptocurrencies, while “giving the power of crypto back to our communities and planet”.

Both Brady and Bündchen will strive to turn FTX into the world’s leading crypto trading venue.

They both have already opened an account with Blockfolio, where they intend to invest in crypto and start trading it.

Bündchen stated that over time, crypto will become more and more familiar to the world’s population as cryptocurrencies will keep spreading and be embraced by all countries.

FTX carbon footprint reduction

As part of their endorsement agreement, both Brady and Bündchen will be working on charitable projects representing FTX.