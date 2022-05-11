TimeShuffle Closes $2.1 Million Seed Round, Led by Heavyweight VCs Shima Capital and Avalanche Ecosystem

With fresh funds, video gaming veterans are going to shift the paradigm of on-chain games from Play-to-Earn to Play-and-Earn

Revolutionary GameFi ecosystem TimeShuffle has successfully completed a seed funding round with top VCs on board. The newly raised funds will fuel the next phases of TimeShuffle’s tech development and marketing efforts.

TimeShuffle closes seed funding with $2.1 million raised from top VCs

TimeShuffle , an immersive tactical RPG game, has shared the details of its latest funding round. The protocol concluded seed funding; the aggregated amount of funds raised nets $2.1 million.

A clutch of high-profile crypto-focused VCs backed the round. It yielded contributions from Shima Capital, Blizzard Fund, NEXO, AscendEx, Colony, GBV Capital, Muhabbit and other top-notch investors.

Tihomir Tomov, chief product officer at TimeShuffle, outlines that the new funds will help his product to achieve its unparalleled mission and change the narrative for games with crypto tokens and NFTs:

We wanted to create something for gamers, where free to play will always be available and by incorporating a seamless wallet, we can guarantee long-term active players with limitless battles to win. We wanted the play-to-earn concept to come second, where true gaming warriors, not merely crypto enthusiasts, can now battle it out across history in a turn-based tactical RPG game. Thus creating a new game model called play-and-earn.

Besides funding support, Avalanche (AVAX) high-performance blockchain onboards TimeShuffle NFTs and tokenized elements of its tokenomic design. AvaLabs' Head of Gaming Ed Chang is excited by TimeShuffle joining Avalanche’s ecosystem:

In my relatively short time in this role, it's been impressive to see the quality of games that we're bringing to the platform this year, like TimeShuffle that put the gameplay and player experience at the core of their game. The future is bright for Web3 gaming on Avalanche!” Flattering words from the Ex-Head of Partnerships at EA gaming.

Switching the focus from Play-to-Earn toward Play-and-Earn

The team of TimeShuffle includes renowned gaming professionals with 30+ years of expertise; some of them have over 20 released games under their belt. As such, they supercharge the best gaming practices of Web2 with cryptocurrency instruments.

However, unlike their competitors, the TimeShuffle team is focused on making crypto part of the gameplay and not the objective, thus replacing the Play-to-Earn concept with Play-and-Earn one.

Every player can start his/her TimeShuffle experience in “Free-to-Play” mode, build his/her squad and take part in battles, tournaments and challenges.

TimeShuffle introduces blockchain gaming to “traditional” e-athletes

The TimeShuffle team created a balanced tokenomics that is set to introduce crypto gaming for newbies and no-coiners. Every player can unlock NFT items with real-world value on the Avalanche ecosystem.

In his recent interview , Konstantin Dinev, CEO and co-founder of TimeShuffle, stressed that this approach will unlock marvelous opportunities for players with various levels of expertise.

TimeShuffle tokenomics includes the governance token TIMS and the in-game currency GOLD as two elements of its economic design.

TimeShuffle’s Genesis Club NFTs are to be released in June 2022, while the full-fledged rollout of gaming mechanisms in mainnet may follow as soon as Q3, 2022.