Three XRP Price Levels It Has to Conquer For Bull Run Start

article image
Arman Shirinyan
XRP not breaking down or going to zero, but growth factors fading away
Sun, 24/12/2023 - 9:49
XRP is currently in a critical phase, battling for a right to enter a potential bull run. For this to happen, there are three key price levels that XRP must breach. The journey toward a bull run for XRP appears tough, with significant resistance levels lying in wait.

The first hurdle for XRP is at approximately $0.63, which coincides with the 50-day exponential moving average. The 50 EMA is a widely watched technical indicator that often acts as a resistance or support level. For XRP, this level has been a point of contention, where bulls and bears have battled for dominance. A conclusive break above this level could signal a shift in market sentiment from bearish to bullish.

https://www.tradingview.com/
XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

Ascending beyond the 50 EMA, the next level of resistance stands at around $0.67. This level has previously acted as a strong resistance point and a point of a breakdown. The asset's inability to maintain momentum past this point has resulted in pullbacks, underscoring the importance of this level for traders. A decisive climb past $0.67 would be a significant show of strength, potentially paving the way for further gains.

XRP Performs Hottest Burn in 2 Months

The third and perhaps most critical level is at $0.71. This particular price point is where XRP experienced a sharp downturn in November, leading to a considerable loss in value. It represents a psychological barrier and a point of breakdown that XRP must overcome to alter its bearish narrative. Penetrating this level could inject a surge of optimism among investors, potentially triggering a bullish trend.

If XRP manages to conquer these three levels, the likelihood of embarking on a bull run toward the highs of 2023, which hover around $1, becomes increasingly believable. However, despite the technical setups, the catalyst for such a breakthrough appears to be nonexistent at the moment.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Solana (SOL) Flips BNB to Become Fourth Biggest Coin
2023/12/24 09:47
Solana (SOL) Flips BNB to Become Fourth Biggest Coin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image 'Narrative Shift Away From ETH': Investor Justin Bons on Non-EVM L1s
2023/12/24 09:47
'Narrative Shift Away From ETH': Investor Justin Bons on Non-EVM L1s
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image AI Crypto Streamr (DATA) Spikes by 100% in One Week: Reasons
2023/12/24 09:47
AI Crypto Streamr (DATA) Spikes by 100% in One Week: Reasons
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
